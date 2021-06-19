Despite killing poor Alice in cold blood, the attacker was released by the judge without bail

A normal walk through the streets of Seattle has turned into a real nightmare for a man named John Hickey and for his dog Alice. An attacker ran up to them, pushed the man to the ground and then kicked the dog until he killed her. The pain of her dad, interviewed by all the local media, really has no limits.

Credit: Fox 32 Chicago

Never lose hope that things can get better, that’s the truth. But when episodes like the one we decided to tell you today happen, it really does a lot of effort to still have confidence of some people and of mankind in general.

John is 67 years old and lived well 14 long years together with his beloved dog Alice. The two were truly inseparable and indispensable for each other.

A few Saturdays ago, the two had gone out for theirs usual walk afternoon, when the unthinkable really happened. An attacker ran to John and ordered him to give him the jacket. In the quarrel, the robber has pushed John to the ground and started kick the poor dog.

The pain of Alice’s father

Credit: Fox 32 Chicago

I felt my feet stamp on the asphalt, I turned around and he was running full speed towards us. I didn’t have time to really do anything. She knocked me down and kicked her so hard that she went up in the air and started bleeding.

Poor John didn’t have time to do anything. The aggressor is ran away and poor Alice is died in her dad’s arms a few moments later.

Credit: Fox 32 Chicago

Everyone liked her, she knew it and was just proud of it. The most horrible thing when she died was when she looked at me! It was as if she was confused that someone had done such a thing to her.

The dog’s assailant was initially arrested, but the judge has him released after a few days without bail. For John it was equivalent to killing his puppy a second time.

Thanks to the prosecutors and John’s courage, maybe the case will be reopened. We hope that the author of this heinous gesture can pay for what he did!