The terms for presenting an appeal to the Cassation have expired: Antonio De Marco has made it known through his lawyers that he accepts the sentence

Yesterday the deadline officially expired to be able to present a reminder to the Cassation by the lawyers of Anthony DeMarcothe student convicted of the double crime in Lecce that took place in September 2020. The boy decided not to appeal, thus making his sentence to serve a life sentence definitive.

In one of the darkest periods for the Italian crime news, marked by the brutal femicide of Julia Tramontanoby her companion and father of the child she was carrying, Alexander Impagnetielloa similar case that has been held since September 2020 returns to the fore.

On the evening of 21 September of that year, in fact, a nursing student from Casarano decided to complete a premeditated plan in detail in the previous weeks.

His plan involved taking the lives of two people, the referee Daniel De Santis and his fiancée Eleonora Manta.

De Marco lived with them until recently, until the two lovers decided to live together and alone in the Lecce house they owned, thus evicting the 21-year-old.

That gesture on the part of the couple created in Antonio’s mind a unhealthy thoughtson of a sense of abandonment experienced at that juncture.

Envy seeing them happy, accomplished, in love, to the detriment of him who was alone and unhappy led him to longing to see them finished.

Antonio De Marco’s plan

Thanks to a copy of the keys that he had left, Antonio De Marco is brought into his former homesurprising the two boyfriends as they ate their first dinner together.

In hand a hunting knife, with which he hit them with dozens of fatal blows. About 79 stab wounds inflicted, which left no way out for Daniele and Eleonora.

Escaped soon after, the 21-year-old was tracked down and arrested by the authorities, to then end up locked up in the Lecce prison.

The killer waives the appeal to the Cassation

In the trial, the stages of the double crime were retraced and, at the end of the first two degrees of judgment, the 21-year-old was convicted to life imprisonment.

In yesterday’s day ended the period in which the killer’s lawyers could have presented an official appeal. Request that, however, she did not arrive, thus making it definitive the sentence itself.

The decision, according to what has emerged so far, would appear to have been taken by De Marco himself, who renounced declaring that the penalty, for him, it was right.