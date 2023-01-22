The head of state Sergio Mattarella has granted one partial grace to Crocifisso Martinaformer security guard of Torchiarolo (Brindisi), detained in the prison of Matera where a is serving a final sentence of 14 years in prison for the murder of Marco Tedesco, which took place on the night of January 23, 2007 during an attempted robbery. According to what we learn, the President intervened with the provision, canceling six years of the sentence.

That night, the man intervened after some thieves broke into a service station in Trepuzzi, in the Leccese area, for a blow with a split. Martina used her pistol, hitting one of the thieves with a shot that first ricocheted off a car, and then went on to kill Tedesco. Tried for voluntary homicide, the man was sentenced to 14 years. Now the provision of the head of state, after the request for pardon sent to Colle by Martina’s daughter. Instead of 2036, Martina will be able to leave in 2026also taking into account some reductions in sentences.