Fidene massacre, the killer risks being pardoned. The clash between the GUP and the State Attorney’s Office

Bursts the chaos between judges and the State Attorney’s Office for the matter concerning Claudio Campitithe 58-year-old responsible for the so-called “Fidene massacre“, which cost the life of four peopleincluding also a friend of Prime Minister Meloni. But there is a short circuit in the judicial case, the preliminary hearing judge has asked for the indictment for the killer, but the Attorney’s Office (which defends the ministries) opposed it and asked for “no place to proceed“. All because – we read in La Stampa – it is a judicial question the Ministry of Defense was also involvedaccused of failure to supervise. The facts date back to almost a year ago: Campiti had barged in fully armed during the condominium meeting of the hated “Valleverde Consortium”, on the hills of Rieti, and after shouting “I’ll kill you all” he had really killed the members of the board of directors.

Read also: The affinity of the horror films loved by Elena Cecchettin with Giulia’s death

Read also: Filippo, after the judge heard by the prosecutor. Analysis on knife and children’s book

Four women died instantly – Elisabetta Silenzi, Sabina Sperandio and Fabiana De Angelis and Nicoletta Golisano, 50 years old, auditor and dear Prime Minister Meloni – three other people injured: it was December 11, 2022. In the decision made, the preliminary hearing judge essentially accepted the prosecutor’s accusatory structure which – continues La Stampa – caccuses the suspect of murder aggravated by premeditation and futile motives, the attempted murder of five others and personal injury due to the psychological trauma caused to other survivors. Campiti is also challenged the illegal appropriation and carrying of weapons. The weapon used to vent his resentment against the representatives of the consortium with which he had been at war for some time – a Glock 45 semi-automatic pistol with dozens of bullets – Campiti had stolen shortly before from the state shooting range in Tor di Quintoin Rome, where he usually trained and where i controls they would have been lacking both in entry and exit. This last point brings into play the responsibility of the statehence the Lawyer’s request for “no proceeding”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

