For more than three decades, uncertainty, pain and restlessness were feelings that gripped the Morella family, an 18-year-old Venezuelan girl who, one gloomy day in 1998, decided to make a momentous decision: to leave her home.

With nothing more than some garbage bags, in which he carried his clothes and the fervent hope of starting a new life with the one he thought was the love of his life, he left home without saying anything to anyone and without even imagining that this would only be the beginning of a nightmare that would last 30 years.

Face to face with the ‘monster of Maracay’



Morella did not know it at the time, but that December 23, 1988 her life would become a true torment with her own name and surname: Mathías Salazar Moure, the man with whom she had decided to flee “to fight for her love”; However, far from being a romance story, her journey unexpectedly turned into a horror movie.

He started talking nice to me and asked me to pick up my things so that I could go to Maracay, because he was looking for me. Matías Enrique Salazar envelops you, makes you fall in love and then takes you away from your circle

“He told me about all the plans we had together. He started talking nice to me and asked me to pick up my things so that I could go to Maracay, because he was looking for me. Matías Enrique Salazar envelops you, makes you fall in love and then takes you away from your circle”, Morella recounted in dialogue with ‘Crónica Uno’.

Ruined and destroyed were Morella’s desires when, once she arrived at the Valencia terminal, located in Carabobo, Venezuela, instead of finding a loving and happy boyfriend, she came face to face with a violent and aggressive man who not only threatened, but immediately kidnapped her and He took her to an apartment on Avenida Constitución de Maracay, where she spent more than three decades confined..

Here you have the most up-to-date face of Mathías Enrique Salazar Moure, better known as “El Gordo Mathías” or “Mr. Guido”, a subject who kept three women in captivity and isolation for more than 3 decades in #Maracay #Aragua pic.twitter.com/FzSbuwDYtl — Eleazar Urbaez (@FEDGLOCK) February 9, 2020

“At some point, my family thought I had gone crazy, It was even questioned if she was alive, because there was no trace of her, not a call, not a purchase that would provide an indication”, recounted Morella’s nephew, Oscar Hernández, regarding the mysterious disappearance of his aunt, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

Morella, for her part, spent her days and nights held in an apartment with thick blinds without being able to see the light or look out the window, while she was the victim of all kinds of unimaginable mistreatment, aggression, and humiliation that ranged from brutal beatings to acts of sexual abuse.

Caracas. Morella’s life stopped on December 23, 1988. That day her boyfriend, Mathías Enrique Salazar Moure, 23 years old at the time, kidnapped her. He proposed that she flee from her family under the excuse that they did not accept him and once they met at the Valencia terminal, he threatened her. pic.twitter.com/EHa5lcmlsZ — Alexander Bracovich 💢 (@YoSoyEscritor) February 6, 2020

“He hit her a lot, threatened her and traumatized her so much that she was afraid to get up.. On two occasions he left some keys, which were not the ones to her apartment, and she tried to open the door, but when he returned he realized and the beatings were brutal, “revealed the victim’s nephew to the local media ‘Crónica Uno ‘.

The desire to flee from Morella was strong, but his desire to survive was even stronger; For this reason, on the two occasions when one of the neighbors called the Police to alert them about the situation, the woman limited herself to affirming in a low tone that everything was fine and telling them to leave. And indeed, they never came back.

Mathías, stubborn in holding Morella against her will, would visit her in the apartment to, among other things, bring her food and water. When his neighbors asked him about the sounds inside the house, he responded with the excuse that Morella was simply a domestic employee.

His nephew, who has become an official spokesperson for the shocking case, recounted that on one occasion Morella went to the window and moved the curtain a little to get some sun; However, she was discovered by Mathías, who beat her for just peeking out.

“I was nervous, I had three changes of clothes there in that apartment, some old shoes. A single bed almost on the floor, an old fan, an old television. An old sofa”, said a neighbor who declined to be identified for fear of reprisals, according to the newspaper ‘El Comercio’.

And everything could have continued like this, if it were not for the fact that, in the midst of the desolate panorama, Morella never gave up on obtaining his freedom.

The set of keys to freedom

On January 24, 2020, Morella finally breathed the air of freedom, at the age of 49. All thanks to Mathías forgetting the keys and, unlike previous occasions, the woman did manage to open the door and escape from it.

“I only asked God for two things: that the keys open and that the neighbors not come out, because If I just opened the door and not the gate, and someone saw me, that was going to be a sure beating for me.”, recounted Morella in dialogue with ‘Crónica Uno’.

The severe signs of malnutrition that she presented and the poor emotional state she was in did not prevent Morella from walking for two hours in search of a government office for women’s care in the hope of receiving help; However, what was found, according to her nephew, was a harsh and crude reality: the non-existence of care and shelter protocols for violence against women.

“There they told her that they did not have staff to care for her and they sent her to the Women’s Institute. They sent her alone, to a woman who was 18 years old without seeing the light of the sun”, Hernández told ‘El País’.

Although Hernández did not know his aunt, he had heard countless times about her; so when they finally came face to face, the atmosphere was filled with emotion and joy: “They asked me if I was a relative of Mrs. Morella and I was scared, I thought they were going to tell me that they had found her body. But it was not like that, she was alive, ”said the law student according to the television channel ‘Actualidad RT’.

A sinister collection of kidnapped women



Although hard to believe, everything seems to indicate that Morella was not the only woman in captivity, Mathías had a sinister collection -at least two more- of women held in different departments of the same residential complex.

For more than two decades, Fanny and her daughter María -who was born in captivity- were victims of the unscrupulous desires of the nicknamed ‘Maracay monster’. They lived, together with Matías, in a tower a short distance from where Morella was confined. Like the latter, Fanny had escaped from her house to run away with the man who promised her a future together.

Added to the sinister list is Ana María, Mathías’ wife and who has denied having been locked up for years at her in-laws’ house, as has been said; However, the Venezuelan regional newspaper ‘El Siglo’ assures that Josefina Franco, Ana María’s mother, had not seen her since 1985, until she heard from her on January 31, 2020.

A latent cry for justice

After Morella managed to escape, Mathías went to the Prosecutor’s Office to report the disappearance of “his wife” -as he referred to her-; however, he was arrested and charged with the crimes of sexual violence, sexual slavery, induction to suicide and psychological violence provided for in the Organic Law on the Right of Women to a Life Free of Violence in January 2020.

“They were with him of their own free will and it is in the file. He lived with the three of them, you can’t talk about kidnapping. (…) The three families lived happily,” said José Barreto, the defendant’s lawyer, during a hearing.

You realize that fear will never go away, the only way I’m going to get out of this is by acting

Until now, the accused remains in a Venezuelan prison, according to the local media outlet ‘Crónica Uno’.

Morella, for her part, has tried to rebuild her life surrounded by the love of her family and, among other things, has called on the victims to report it so that no one else has to go through a similar situation.

“People think that getting out of that situation is easy. If that were the case, the victims would not exist, fear is powerful and freezes us, we think that when the fear (this) passes we will pass, but you realize that fear will never pass, the only way I’m going to get out of this is by taking action”, he concluded in dialogue with ‘Crónica Uno’.

