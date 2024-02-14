It's a chilling story provided by Desyrée Amato, the 22-year-old from Cisterna di Latina who yesterday miraculously escaped the murderous fury of Christian Sodano, her ex. Fury which however fatally overwhelmed Nicoletta and Renée, the girl's mother and sister, who unfortunately lost their lives. The 22-year-old's desperate escape was described to investigators in the hours following the tragedy.

The arrest for was validated this morning Christian Sodanothe 27-year-old marshal of the Guardia di Finanza on duty in Ostia, who yesterday afternoon shot and killed Nicoletta Zomparelli and Renée Amato, aged 49 and 19 respectively, mother and younger sister of his ex-girlfriend, with his service pistol, 22 year old Desyrée Amato.

It was Desyrée herself who told what happened miraculously she managed to escape to the murderous wrath of her ex-boyfriend. She explained to the investigators that her mother and sister got in the way when they heard her scream and saw her running away towards the bathroom, where she locked herself. She had done it when the argument had escalated and Christian had pulled out his own pistol.

After shooting his mother and sister he then kicked the door of the bathroom, even breaking it.

At that point the 22-year-old fled again, taking refuge in the his sister's room. But he caught up with her there too, so she ran outside, first hiding behind the woodshed and then running away down the street, towards the gas station, where the owner helped her hide.

In the meantime, Sodano left in his car. He called one of his Uncle to tell him what he had done and he convinced him to go at his home in Latina, before contacting the authorities and requesting them to reach the location. Upon their arrival, police officers found Sodano looking out the window. The 27 year old he did not resist arrest.