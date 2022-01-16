After 15 years of abuse, little Saiga managed to escape from that house and now she has had her second chance at life

There history of the little one Saiga shows us that in life you can always have one second chance. After 15 long years of abuse, she managed to run away from her home and thanks to the help of a volunteer, she is experiencing her best last years.

Unfortunately, there are really people in the world cruel, who do not understand the importance and love of an animal. So many puppies are forced to experience something terrifying.

Little Saiga for example has passed 15 long years outside the house of what his human friend should have been. Around his neck he had a chain, which prevented her from doing everything. It had a very small space in which move.

Eventually, when his health conditions are get worse drastically, the man decided to take that chain off her. He believed it would stayed there and would have lost his life in a short time.

However, the elderly dog, with the few forces that she had available, she managed to run away. It was at that point that he met a volunteer called Olga and his life changed forever.

The beautiful transformation of the little Saiga

When the woman saw the puppy, she was unable to ignore it. She was lying on the side of a road and you could see that she still didn’t have much time left to live.

She took her to the shelter and many of her friends advised her to submit her to euthanasia. It was the only solution to put an end to hers suffering, but the girl was not going to give up.

He wanted to donate the best recent years of his life, given what he had endured. He didn’t want to let her go without first introducing her the love of a family and the importance of a warm home. Here is the video of her story below:

Saiga has returned to to walk again and since his rescue has passed more than a year. Nobody knows how long she has left to live, but surely now she has had it too second chance of life that he so desired.