Femicide Salsomaggiore, the horror film story. This is how a woman of Indian origin died

Yet another feminicideyesterday at Salsomaggiore Spa in the province of Parma, it is dead another woman, victim of violence of a man. Massacred by her husband with cricket bats. A policeman rushed to the scene and… he tried to save her, but there was nothing to be done. The one who attacked her at home – we read in Repubblica – was her partner, Onkar Lal, 67 years old and a fellow countryman (they are both from Indian origins). The man was stopped when it was already late, by an off-duty police officer, Noemi Schiraldi: “I heard screams while I was in the street and I immediately decided to intervene. The door of the apartment was partly open and I saw a woman falls to the ground. I saw a man with a wooden stick in his hand, who even though I had entered the apartment, hit the woman on the ground in the face“.

From the initial investigations – continues Repubblica – it emerged that the two often argued and that the woman had revealed to some acquaintances that she had suffered violence from her husband. Once, the neighbors say, the police also showed up, but in the end no complaint was filed. The victim he desperately tried to escapeshe reached the street but her husband hit her again, dragging her back into the house and continued to brutally pounce on her. The last shot, full in the face, under the eyes of the young policewoman. For Meena Kumani, when the ambulance arrives, it was already too late. The doctors tried to help her, but there was nothing they could do. The man, after having uttered only a few disjointed sentences, was arrested and transferred to the barracks.

