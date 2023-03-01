Where does his obsession with lighthouses come from? He can no more explain that than people who collect figurines of frogs, says René Vas (58), a man with long sideburns and a gold ring in his ear. He does know when it started. As a young boy, he camped on Terschelling, which is home to “the most important lighthouse in the Netherlands.” In the evening he saw the kilometers long beams of light from the Brandaris gliding through the air from the dunes. “It was magical.”

He was only fifteen when he saved another lighthouse from demolition. The High Lighthouse in Hoek van Holland was taken out of service after the construction of the Maasvlakte, and he wanted to preserve this ‘industrial heritage’ at all costs. After much nagging, a speech to the city council, help from the then Secretary of State for Transport, Public Works and Water Management Neelie Kroes, and more nagging, he was given permission to establish a coastal lighting museum in Het Hoge Licht. He has now been the caretaker of the bright red lighthouse for thirty years.

A heroic story, just the kind he loves, emerges as we enter the lighthouse. Surrounded by fog horns, light buoys and rotating lights, he talks about the work of lighthouse keepers who kept an eye on the light and initiated rescues when a ship ran into trouble.

He himself could never become a lighthouse keeper, he says, or a maritime traffic controller, as they are called today. Staring through binoculars or at a computer screen for hours: that’s not for him.

He prefers to tell stories. For example, about the hardened men who brought coal to the tops of lighthouses to keep the fire burning – until new lighthouse lights have been developed at breakneck speed since the industrial revolution. We are taught about the Fresnel lens, which can magnify the light from tiny LEDs to such an extent that boaters can still see it many miles away. “That is wonderful. All those engineers who were only concerned with one thing: to turn on a light to save a human life.”

After six floors we arrived at the viewpoint. “If you fall, you are on the ground after 1.9 seconds,” he says to raise the atmosphere. That won’t happen to him though. He plans to live to be 113 years old, he says. Although his lighthouse no longer guides ships safely into the port of Rotterdam, it is still an anchor point for the residents of ‘Hoek’, who are upset when the lights are out or when the weather vane on top does not work. The lighthouse is “petrified faith,” and it is now his job to keep the light burning.