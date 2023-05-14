The 50-year-old man had hidden Fernando Testa’s body at home for 8 months, continuing to receive his pension

A puzzling story has been defeated in recent days in the Messina area. During a check on a 50-year-old, the police decided to search the house, finding the lifeless body of a man, Fernando Testa, which would have shut down at least 8 months ago. The 50-year-old man is now being investigated for concealment of a body and fraud, as he allegedly continued to receive the deceased’s pension.

A story that inevitably brings back memory to what happened in reggiano a few months ago. The police forces, alerted by the social services, had decided to check the property of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, a pensioner, finding him lifeless at the bottom of an agricultural well.

The investigations then revealed a sad truth. Pedrazzini’s wife, daughter and son-in-law they had kept the elderly man segregated at home, not providing him with the necessary care and causing him to die.

They had subsequently thrown the body into the well, with the intention of continuing to receive his pension. Their plan thwartedwere convicted of corpse suppression and fraud against the state.

The same accusations will also be made against a 50 year old man offender originally from Messina. Guilty, apparently, of having hidden the body of a man and having received the pension in his name.

Who was Fernando Testa

The victim’s name was Fernando Testa, he had 66 years old and it was a name familiar to law enforcement. In fact, a precautionary custody order was pending on him, for which he would have had to serve a sentence of 5 years in prison.

Fugitivehad lost track of him.

In recent days, the police arrested the 50-year-old, also a criminal offender, deciding to extend the checks also to a home search. Upon entering the house, the officers discovered that the dead body by Fernando Testa in an advanced state of decomposition. His death, following a preliminary inspection, dates back to at least 8 months ago.

The autopsy will clarify the causes of the 66-year-old’s death. Meanwhile, the charges for the 50-year-old who hid Testa’s body are those of corpse concealment and of fraudas he apparently continued to receive and spend the victim’s pension even after the victim’s death.