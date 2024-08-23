Caserta, keeps ex locked up in house and in slavery for years

Kidnapped and enslaved for over 5 years: this is what happened to a 36-year-old Romanian woman, kidnapped by her ex-partner, a fellow countryman.

The man, who was arrested by Caserta police at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Naples Prosecutor’s Office, is now charged with kidnapping, enslavement and extortion.

The 34-year-old kidnapped the woman in 2017, dragging her into his car and ordering her not to scream or attract attention.

Immediately after, the victim was taken to Curti, in the province of Caserta, where she was enslaved until March 2023.

Over the years, the man has locked his ex-partner in a room, depriving her of food and water for long periods and also forcing her to steal and beg.

The 36-year-old was also forced to hand over all the money she collected to her tormentor’s three brothers and, if this was not considered sufficient, she was beaten.