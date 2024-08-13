During Geolier’s performance in a club in Porto Cervo a fan approaches him to take a picture, but the unexpected happens

An evening that was supposed to be full of music and fun turned into a nightmare for a 22-year-old university student from Palermo. The young man, along with his friends, was in one of the most exclusive clubs in Porto Cervo, the famous seaside resort in Sardinia, to attend the highly anticipated performance of the rapper Geographer. But what was supposed to be a memorable event took a turn for the worse.

Palermo boy hit in the face by Geolier’s bodyguard: he wanted to take a photo

As reported by Italpressthe student allegedly tried to take a photo photo with the rapper, but was suddenly attacked by one of the club’s bodyguards. The young man, still in shock over the incident, said he was hit by “a punch in the face”.

The boy’s lawyer provided a detailed reconstruction of the facts:

“The word had spread around the club that Geolier had arrived. One of the guys I was assisting, who had booked a ticket for that evening and for the private room with his friends, put his hand in his pocket to take his cell phone and take a photo of Geolier when he was suddenly hit by one of the security guards and was then thrown out by another bodyguard.”

The situation quickly degenerated. The boy, taken to the emergency room of the hospital in Olbia, was diagnosed with facial trauma with a prognosis of nine days. The young man continues to suffer from jaw problems, as reported by his lawyer and, therefore, the due responsibilities will be verified.

One of the friends present at the evening, interviewed by PalermoTodayexpressed all his disbelief:

“Inexplicable. We were already in the private room when Geolier arrived at 3 in the morning. I would like to point out that there were no restrictions in the club nor had anyone informed us that we could not take photos. And I think it was our right, given that he is a public figure. After the attack we went out and called the police. One of these security guards approached to apologize, saying that ‘the colleague had exaggerated’. Then we called the police”.

The episode has raised numerous questions about the management of security in nightclubs, especially in popular places such as Port Cervowhere the presence of celebrities attracts a large number of young people and enthusiasts. The story has sparked a wave of indignation and concern. The young man who was attacked and his family are seeking justice.