Mario Gizzi lost his life trying to avoid running over a dog that appeared out of nowhere.

A move to spare a poor creature from a cruel fate turned out to be just as evil for a young boy. Mario Gizzi he was riding his motorcycle when a dog suddenly appeared in front of him. He then decided to brake, but unfortunately he ended up off the road, crashing into the road guards.

Mario Gizzi

For the 34-year-old, every intervention was useless.

He swerves suddenly to avoid hitting a dog: no plan B for Mario Gizzi

Mario Gizzi he was a young man of 34 years old who tried to be generous until the last moment of his life. On Saturday evening he was along the highway of Contursi Spa, road he was travelling along on his motorbike.

Mario Gizzi

At a certain point, however, a dog suddenly appeared in front of him and the boy decided to brake sharply with his motorbike. In this way he avoided the impact that would probably have killed the animal, but the braking was so violent that it took him off the road.

There motorcycle it then crashed into the protective barriers that lined the roadway, taking the life of this young boy. The motorists who were on that stretch of road at that moment suffered alerted the rescuers who rushed to the scene of the accident.

34-Year-Old Man Dies on His Motorcycle

When the rescuers arrived on the scene Mario was still breathing, but unfortunately he lost consciousness shortly after and eventually passed away. His body he was taken to the morgue of the Oliveto Citra Hospital, where he will be examined the autopsy to establish the causes of death.

Archive photo

A examination thorough examination will also be carried out on the remains of the motorbike, as we want to understand if some faults could have caused the anomaly that led the vehicle to go off the road. Everyone will feel the lack of this young boy who loved motorbikes and had been employed in a shoe factory for a long time.

His friends, his acquaintances and even the mayor Gerardo Strollo They expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim. Unfortunately, no test will bring Mario back, but it is important to carefully follow the entire process to find out what happened.