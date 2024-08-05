He dives to save his friend in difficulty among the strong waves of the sea of ​​Scoglitti, in Sicily: he dies at only 17 years old

A seventeen-year-old boy lost his life by drowning in the sea. The tragedy occurred today, Sunday, August 4, in the waters of the Sicilian coast. The young man, born and resident in Vittoria, attempted to save a friend in difficulty in the strong currents. He succeeded in the feat but at too high a price.

A 17-year-old boy drowns while trying to save his friend: it happens in Scoglitti

According to initial reconstructions provided by witnesses present, the boy dived into the water after seeing his friend struggling against the waves. Despite his heroic efforts, while his friend managed to return to shore safe and sound, the seventeen-year-old did not make it. After being recovered from the sea, the young man died during transport to the hospital. The Carabinieri and 118 paramedics intervened at the scene of the incident, but unfortunately every attempt to save his life was in vain.

The tragedy of Scoglitti was just one of the many marine disasters that struck Italy today. In Tuscany, on the beach of Pratoranieri, in the province of Grosseto, an 85-year-old man, originally from Monteriggioni, died after feeling ill while swimming. Efforts to revive him were in vain. The 85-year-old was in the waters in front of the free beach together with other people when he felt ill. The medical car, the Red Cross of Follonica and the Coast Guard intervened on site.

Another tragedy occurred in Lazio, on the free beach of the Latina seafront. A 72-year-old man, originally from Piedmont and on vacation in the area, was found lifeless in the sea. Some swimmers noticed the body floating and brought it to shore, but there was nothing more that could be done for the man. A panther from the Latina Flying Squad and the Coast Guard intervened on the scene.

Today’s incidents once again underline the importance of caution and vigilance when at sea, especially in strong currents and adverse conditions.

