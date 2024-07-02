David Baggio passed away at the age of 56 due to an accident that no one could have foreseen. The man could not find a seat on the bus that would have allowed him to spend time with his wife in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, which is why he decided to rent a car with a driver.

David Baggio

No one knew that this would be his last journey. Here’s what happened.

He dies while trying to reach the Valley of the Kings in Egypt: Davide Baggio was 56 years old

David Baggio he was on holiday with the wife in Egypt when he decided to visit with the same Kings’ Valley. Unfortunately, however, the travel agency was unable to find a seat on the bus that was supposed to take the tourists to the chosen location and so Davide opted for another solution.

The Valley of the Kings

The 56-year-old then decided to rent a car, more precisely a go with a driver, who would accompany him to the agreed place. The man, originally from Padua, could not imagine how that would turn into his last journey.

The driver of the van may have lost his check of the vehicle due to the sudden explosion of a tire. This would have caused a very strong impact indeed. ClearDavide’s wife, was sitting in front and luckily she was saved even if she was promptly admitted to the El Gouna Hospital in Hurghada. For the man the situation was serious from the first minute.

Fatal accident while on vacation: Davide died instantly

David Baggio was in the back seat when the terrible incident occurred accident which cost him his life. According to the reconstructions the tourist would be dead on impact as the trauma suffered was too strong.

David Baggio

With regard to the driverhowever, the same does not seem to have suffered any damage as he came out unharmed from this very bad accident. Obviously the same was questioned regarding what happened in order to reconstruct precisely what happened in those tragic moments.

Many have expressed great sadness regarding what happened to poor Davide. The man was very well known as a great fan of sportmore precisely of triathlon. He was described as smiling and positive. His wife Chiara and children Francesca and Marco mourn his passing.