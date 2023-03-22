Colombia.- One 52 year old woman is imprisoned in the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotáafter he needed her, he pushed her to steal a roast chicken to feed his son.

The story of Sandra del Pilar was remembered by the media city ​​tv. According to the woman, her case arose a few years ago, when her son’s school spoke to her to tell her that her child had fainted. She acknowledged that it was because of hunger because her economic situation was not the best.

It was as a result of this that the woman made the determination, entered a supermarket and stole a roast chicken.

At that time heThe woman was accompanied by her husband and son, but theft was identified by one of the security guards Those who referred her to the URI of Paloquemao, however, were released at that time.

Sandra del Pilar believed that the incident was over and as time went by her economy did too, as she started a business of breakfasts and party banquets in the Mazuren sector.

Everything seemed to be going perfectly. But one day after a police warning,authorities asked her and her husband their documentation and when taking their data they asked them tou will accompany them

The couple was informed that they owed a debt to the authorities for committing a robbery with a minor which had a sentence of 13 years in prison.

The couple was imprisoned and now Sandra del Pilar has been in the women’s prison for four years and her husband in La Picota prison in Bogotá.

The 52-year-old woman is now dedicated to teaching other women inside the prison and is a representative of Human Rights. On the other hand, her husband is in a delicate health condition.

Meanwhile, the woman’s son, who is already 17 years old, is looking forward to the moment that his parents can be released from prison because he wants to be with them.