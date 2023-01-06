During what was taking place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, known as the new Black Thursday or Culiacanazo 2.0, different violent events occurred in various parts of Culiacán. One of the most striking was the attack on one of the planes of the Mexican Air Forcewhich, although it was not shot down as was the objective of the armed groups, suffered the consequences of the impacts, managing to land at the Culiacán Airport.

Videos of the attack began to circulate on different social networks, after the arrest of one of the sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, Ovidio Guzmán López, was announced. Among the material shared by Internet users, it is appreciated not only how the FAM plane is attacked, while the detonations are heard, but also in another clip, a young man apparently culichi, narrates the landing of the aircraft.

The FAM plane, he would have been attacked by hitmen who tried to knock him downOpportunely, the pilot managed to maneuver until he landed on the runway of the Culiacán International Airport. For his part, the curious young man, amid repetitive rudeness, briefly narrated what happened.

They are rattling the Air Force plane that has just arrived,” the young man is heard.

It just landed and they cracked it right now,” he repeats.

In the same video, armed personnel of the National Guard are observed, attentive to the landing of the FAM plane, while other elements of the institution come to the aid of the aircraft and its pilots, in order to contain a possible explosion in the track.

Shooting at Culiacán Airport, allegedly against a Mexican Air Force plane

Authorities would have confirmed that the plane was possibly attacked with Barrett caliber 50; the Airbus had an impact on the engine 2which caused a stoppage and a fire, as well as a crew member who was injured by a splinter.

Two helicopters from the Ministry of National Defense were also reportedly damaged during the operation of the culiacanazo 2.0it is presumed that armed civilians would have fired anti-aircraft weapons at the aircraft.

Likewise, an Aeroméxico commercial plane suffered a bullet impact on its body when it was about to take off to Mexico City. The departure was immediately aborted, while the aircraft remained on the runway until it was safe for the passengers to descend.

“Carraquear” in Sinaloa, colloquially refers to someone, or something, having received bursts of bullet impact. That they have shot him, that he was hit on multiple occasions by weapons. It makes sense to the sound of rattling, which comes from the sound made by some birds, a sound called ratchet.