Matteo Mazza was a very experienced athlete, but something went out of control and he crashed to the ground

Matthew Mazza, 37 years old, he was a fan of extreme sports, especially base jumping, a discipline that consists of throwing oneself into the void from various surfaces such as natural reliefs, buildings or bridges, and then landing with a parachute. His passion had taken him all the way to Norway, where he tragically lost his life on July 13.

An expert athlete dies in a base jumping jump: Matteo Mazza was 37 years old

The base jumping is an extreme sport that involves jumping off various fixed surfaces, known as “BASE,” an acronym that stands for Buildings, Antennas, Spans, and Earth. Matteo’s experience and his meticulousness in tackling each jump were not enough to save his life. A technical error caused the terrible accident in which Matteo crashed to the ground, dying instantly. The extreme sports community and everyone who knew him were shocked by the news.

Giancarlo Mion, mayor of Orsago, where Matteo lived with his family, said with emotion:

“We are speechless in the face of Matteo’s sudden passing. As an administration we rally around the family in this moment of grief.”

Parents Maura and Antonio, and siblings Alessandra, Riccardo and Olimpia, will have to live with the void left by the premature loss of their beloved Matteo.

Matteo’s remains are still in Norway, but the community of Orsago gathered around the family on July 27 to remember him at the Don Antonio Possamai multipurpose center. The ceremony was attended by many friends, relatives and fellow citizens, all united in paying homage to a young man whose life ended too soon.

Matteo Mazza will be remembered not only for his passion for extreme sports, but also for his adventurous spirit and dedication. His tragic accident reminds us how unpredictable life can be, especially for those who choose to live life to the fullest, challenging their limits every day.

