The National Police investigates an unusual event that occurred in Burjassot (Valencia) after local agents found a man naked wandering disoriented and bloody for one roadapparently after jumping from a moving car to escape still adjustment of accounts for drugs.

His two kidnappers -a father and his son- have been detained just like his victim who, in turn, had stabbed to both of them a few hours before and had received medical assistance in a hospital, although they did not reveal him and only gave his physical description, according to what has been announced. Levant.

Later, investigators connected the dots and discovered the relationship between the two events. Apparently the man had a debt economic due to the consumption of narcotics with a group dedicated to small-scale retail and his captors took him by car to the leaders of the gang, so he must have feared for his life and stabbed them.

The father suffered injuries to the neck and his son only minor injuries, but his hostage managed to save himself and fled naked along CV-35.









The research is carried out from police station of Paternalafter the initial intervention of the Local Police of Burjassot which, apparently, was for a medical emergency to attend to the man who was walking on the fast road at risk of being hit.