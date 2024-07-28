He Chinese scientist He Jiankuiknown worldwide for its controversial Experimentation with genetically modified babieshas revealed that he is considering a job offer in the United States.

This proposal was made to him by a Silicon Valley investor, who is interested in him I melted a Company dedicated to genetic editing to prevent Alzheimer’sThis revelation came during an online roundtable hosted by MIT Technology Review magazine.

He Jiankui became a controversial figure in 2018 when he announced that he had created the first genetically modified babies to be immune to HIV.

This act earned him a sentence of Three years in prison in China for illegal medical practicesHowever, now that he has served his sentence, the biophysicist could be about to begin a new chapter in his career abroad.

During the panel discussion, He said that the Silicon Valley proposition is “very interesting” and that he is considering moving to the United States to take advantage of this opportunity. “I would love to work in the United States if there is a good opportunity,” He said, responding to a question from MIT Technology Review editor-in-chief Mat Honan about his future plans.

An approach to Alzheimer’s

He’s motivation for focusing on gene editing to prevent Alzheimer’s has a personal component. The scientist explained that his mother suffers from this disease, which has driven him to look for solutions to prevent it in future generations. “So I will also have Alzheimer’s, and maybe my daughter and granddaughter. So I want to do something to change that,” said He.

His current approach involves genetically editing mouse embryos and transferring some of this editing into fertilised human eggs. The aim is to investigate whether the genetic mutation can confer protection against Alzheimer’s, a disease for which there is currently no cure. According to He, some people in Europe have a very low risk of developing the disease due to a specific genetic mutation, and his goal is to replicate this mutation in future generations.

Despite his ambitions, He Jiankui is aware of the ethical implications and controversies his work has generated. During the event, he stressed that his research will be limited to studies on mice, monkeys and non-viable human embryos. “There will be no more genetically modified babies. There will be no more pregnancies,” he said, stressing that genetic editing of embryos should only be used for therapeutic purposes.

He also revealed that he has received invitations to conduct research with viable human embryos in small Eastern European countries and an unspecified island nation, but has turned down these offers. “I need to do research in the United States and China or other major countries,” he said, suggesting that he prefers to work in environments with stricter scientific regulations and international recognition.