Jonathan and Angie They are a Colombian couple who have been living in the United States for a year and are dedicated to washing cars at home. They both live in the state of Virginia and over the weekend they decided to go to Miami for the final game of the Copa América between the Colombian National Team and the Argentine National Team.

According to the criteria of

CityTv He said the man was shot in the neck during the ‘flag-waving’ the night before the final match, when they were going to look for his vehicle. In front of the large crowd, a man started shooting while he was in a van and one of those bullets hit Jonathan.

Angie Martínez, Jonathan’s wife, spoke to City Noticias and indicated that the driver ‘threw’ the car at the pedestrians and the people reacted by asking him to calm down, taking into account that there were also children in the area. However, he fired twice from the window and then fled.

“Right now he is in the ICU, they tell us that he will be here in the ICU for seven days while they transfer him to a bed because he is very swollen and The shot hit a vein, something like that, I understand,” he said.

She added that the authorities interviewed her on the day of the incident, gave her the order for the case, but she has not yet been informed about any arrest or progress in the investigation.

On Saturday night, compatriot fans took over a good part of the streets of Miami to show his support for the team led by Néstor Lorenzo.

In images published on social networks, a yellow spot was seen singing Colombian songs, such as ‘My hometown’, by Grupo Niche. There was also room for fireworks and shouts of support for the national team.

The players from Colombia attended the flag-waving call, who from the hotel thanked the great support received from the fans.