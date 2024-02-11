The TikTok video in which A young Venezuelan explained with humor a situation that usually occurs in the United States went viral. In the recording, she revealed what usually happens to people who decided to start a romantic relationship as immigrants in the North American country.

TikTok is a social network with more than 1,218,000,000 active users per month around the world, according to reports from ByteDance Ltd released in October 2023. Hence, it is so common that when browsing this platform, stories of all kinds, from narratives that touch the most delicate fibers to funny anecdotes with which countless people can identify.

From this last category emerges a funny video shared by the TikTok user @soyfbo, which generated many reactions among his followers.

Latino explains what the love relationships of immigrants in the United States are like



The young Venezuelan portrayed with humor some of the most common situations experienced by Latinos in the United States, among them, love relationships. In the recording, you can hear: “I am an immigrant in the United States and the relationships I have had do not have papers either.”. On the other hand, he added that he hardly sees his friends because everyone is always busy working.

This recording, which has more than 160,000 views, is part of the content that the user regularly shares with his more than 198,000 followers. In his account, approaches from humor the common issues that Latinos experience in the United States.

In addition to this type of videos, the young man also usually uploads content in which he explains current issues regarding the legal situation of immigrants. and gives his advice to successfully face many of the obstacles that migrants suffer in North American territory.