Actress Amanda Bynes was found by police without clothes on the streets of Los Angeles: “I came out of a psychotic episode”

It’s not an easy time for the famous actress Amanda Bynes. The star has been admitted to a psychiatric facility after she was found wandering the street with no clothes on.

Hers has been a long career, but it’s been years since the actress for children’s films has stopped acting.

On March 19, Amanda Bynes was seen wander around without clothes on the streets of Los Angeles. It was she who stopped a vehicle to ask for help and alert the emergency services. She told that person behind the wheel that she had just gotten out of a psychotic episode caused by his bipolar disorder.

The police officers reached her in a short time and took her to the barracks. After hearing her story, they determined that she needed one psychiatric help.

His health problems began in 2013, when the star set fire to the driveway leading to the neighbor’s house, putting the dog’s life at risk. After the episode, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Until last year, Amanda Bynes lived under the custody of his mother, but she herself had recently decided to dissolve the guardianship of her family. Her parents consented to her decision, perhaps believing that she was now fine and not imagining that another serious episode would happen. It is not clear whether, now, they will re-apply for custody of the daughter.

The latest statements from Amanda Bynes

Last year, through his lawyer, he had let the entertainment world know how much it was proud of her recovery and progress:

Over the past few years, I’ve worked hard to improve my health so I can live and work independently, and I’ll continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I’m excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and can’t wait to share more. The world of drugs has been sad and dark, but now I’ve been clean for four years. Thanks to my parents, I got back on track.

The success of the actress

Amanda Bynes was one of the actresses most followed and loved by teenagers from the late 90s to the early 2000s.

Among his most successful films, we mention: Sydney White, She’s the Man, Hairspray, and Things I Like About You.