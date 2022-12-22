A 35-year-old man was injured this Thursday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle while riding a scooter on Ramón Martínez García street, in the town of Ceutí.

The Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 8:48 p.m. alerting them to the event. A man on a scooter had collided with a parked car and was unconscious.

Members of the Local Police of Ceutí and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the place.

The injured man was treated ‘in situ’ by health personnel and later transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.