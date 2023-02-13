Moments after the initial whistle at the Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, the footballer Daniel Cataño, from Millionaires, the fans of the local team began to offend him with chants against him.

(Read: Millionaires pronounce for assault on Daniel Cataño and suspension of the match)

The Millonarios player was warming up for the start of the game when a corpulent man wearing a white Tolima shirt invaded the field, ran to where the player was and gave him a strong blow from behindwhich almost sent him to the floor.

(We recommend reading: Video: what was not seen about the coup against Daniel Cataño: fans applaud the attacker)

If the fan from Tolima who entered the field had carried a dagger, would the other fans have also applauded? pic.twitter.com/cfvIUZCb9v – Millionaires of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) February 12, 2023

Cataño reacted and chased the Tolima fan, who was trying to return to the eastern stand of the stadium, but the man fell and was apprehended by the Police. In fact, when the authorities took him off the field, the other followers of the ‘pijao’ team cheered on the attacker, in a fact that is reproached on social networks.

With the situation, Millonarios withdrew from the field and refused to play the game. In a statement, the Bogotá team stated that “The priority is the safety of the players and members of the coaching staff as well as that of all those attending the sports scene”.

After the incident, the police identified Dairo Alejandro Montenegro as the attacker of Daniel Cataño.

The man was taken to the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office, in Ibagué, where on Sunday night he was sued for personal injury after the blow he dealt to the albiazul soccer player, who has a past in the Tolima team.

Montenegro, on social networks, introduces himself as a Business Administration student at the Minuto de Dios University, Ibagué campus, and says he is interested in entrepreneurship. He also promotes tile businesses, women’s clothing and handicrafts.

(Also: Millionaires experience drama in Ibagué: player is hit with a stone)

However, his great passion is Deportes Tolima, a team that he has accompanied to several cities in the country and also in international competitions.

For his part, Colonel Carlos Germán Oviedo Lamprea, Ibagué Metropolitan Police Commander, stated that the authorities of that city tried to shield the show with more than 800 agents and accompanied the 26 buses of Millonarios fans.

(In addition: For the Cataño case, the president of Tolima claims Millionaires: “it is a boycott”)

“Unfortunately, a fan of Deportes Tolima, from the eastern stand, enters the grass to attack Daniel Cataño,” he said.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL