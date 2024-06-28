“Life can be terribly unfair.” The death of a Colombian during a traditional event in Spain has caused shock in both countries. The brutal attack was harshly criticized in Barcelona and leaves a family from Valle del Cauca in “deep sadness.”

The crowd that attended the San Juan Festival in Barcelona, ​​Spain, witnessed the attack in which the Colombian was murdered in the early hours of June 24. The young man, 26 years old, was on the Joan de Borbó promenade, in the Barceloneta neighborhood, when another man pounced on him with a knife and inflicted fatal cuts on him.

From preliminary investigations, it was learned that The boy was walking with his sister on a beach in the La Barceloneta sector and they were heading to a Metro station. The traditional street party was held there, in which bonfires were lit in the streets while the attendees socialized to the rhythm of the music.

Nevertheless, A foreign man of Algerian citizenship emerged from the darkness and tried to steal his sister, for which the young Colombian sought to defend herWithin seconds, the alleged thief attacked him with a sharp weapon. The wound he inflicted on his neck was fatal.

The Guardia Urbana officers in charge of security at the time managed to arrest the alleged attacker, while emergency services were notified to come to the aid of the victim, who was left lying on the ground.

The young Colombian murdered in Barcelona was a paraglider

The body of the attacked man was identified as Eric Lopez Martinez. His uncle confirmed his identity to EL TIEMPO but declined to provide further details due to the situation they are facing.

This newspaper learned that López was Originally from La Buitrera, a district of Valle del Caucafrom where they mourned his death and stated: “You will always be present in our hearts.”

His family remembers him as a kind and loving young man, passionate about sports and a lover of the adrenaline that paragliding generates. He began flying over the skies of the Valley since he was a teenager, about ten years ago, in the company of his friends.

Soon, the hobby became a profession. and dedicated his life to being a paraglider pilot.

“I love flying. Sailing high above. My drug is paragliding. Be infected by being in the clouds, landscapes and everything that has to do with flight“It will always be a pleasure to get my feet off the ground,” was how Eric himself described his emotions when doing this internship, not only in Colombia, but also in Spain, where he settled and lived his last years in the company of his brothers.

“My black man, I love you with all my soul, fly high, just like you liked…” is one of the many messages that his brother has left on social networks. The photos and videos shared by the family show the union they had.

Even, due to sudden death, and As a tribute, from Colombia they organized a meeting of paragliding fans, who flew in the company of the family. “Someday I will reach heaven with you,” said the young man’s grandfather, as he flew over the valley sky.

Sports figures have mourned his death

Not only have there been statements from his acquaintances, but in the world of sports they have also rejected the act of violence of which the young man was a victim and have offered condolences to the family.

The Spanish Horacio Llorens, an aerobic paraglider who has been a champion in world competitionsuploaded a publication in honor of the Colombian, after learning of his death: “It goes in your memory Eric.”

The video posted by the renowned athlete is from an event that Eric attended to meet him, as he was a fan of Llorens: “You were in the audience that day. I was so happy to meet you and your brothers and know that you came so far to see me fly. Your bravery will not be forgotten.”

Other European and Colombian paragliders have joined in this publication, describing Eric’s death as an “injustice of life.”

They seek support to repatriate his body

Eric deserves to return to his family

From the community of La Buitrera they have made a call to contribute to the repatriation of Eric López’s body and to be able to “give him a funeral at home with honor, love and peace”.

Well, a repatriation – whether the remains or the ashes – can cost between 10 thousand and 30 thousand dollars, depending on the country and the procedures that must be done, as explained by the Colombian Foreign Ministry in data provided in March of this year. .

“Any contribution is significant for his family,” “Eric deserves to return to his family,” relatives of the same town have stated.

