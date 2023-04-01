The Colombian judge Juan Manuel Merchán will have, once again, in his hands the file of Donald Trump. He has been putting the magnifying glass on the process for tax evasion and fraud of the Trump Organization. And now, He knows first-hand the case of Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who claims that the former president paid her $130,000 in cash to buy her silence during the 2016 presidential campaign..

“The judge ‘assigned’ to my witch-hunt case, a ‘case’ that HAS NEVER BEEN CHARGE BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan,” Trump said on his social media.

Merchán’s ‘American dream’

Merchán also presided over the trial against the Trump organizationaccused of having a scheme in which everything appeared designed to promote a high standard of living for executives – luxury cars, enrollment in expensive schools and exclusive apartments – without having to pay the corresponding taxes.

merchan He was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and came to the United States, more specifically to the Jackson Heights neighborhood, in Queens, when he was only six years old.according to the American newspaper New York Times.

Experts don't hold out hope that the presiding judge in Trump's trial will push back against @ManhattanDA's prosecution overreach or corruption. Judge Juan Merchan a Columbian immigrant is a lifelong Democrat who has privately and publicly expressed his hated Trump.

His father, who served in Colombia in the military and had been part of the intelligence services, dedicated himself to washing dishes in Manhattan, while his mother worked in zipper and toy factories.

Merchán worked carrying food, washing dishes in restaurants and even delivering meat. Later, he was a hotel night manager.

Merchán graduated from Baruch College with a business degree in 1990 and later graduated from Hofstra University School of Law in 1994.

His legal career officially began in 1994, when he was an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan. He has since been a New York Family Court Judge (2006 to 2009), a Claims Court Judge, and now an Acting Supreme Court Justice (since 2009).

“In addition to handling criminal trials in the State Supreme Court, Judge Merchán also presides over the Manhattan Mental Health Court and the Veterans Treatment Court, which provide special services to non-violent defendants,” the court recalled. Times.

In your profile, The American newspaper also highlights that Merchán has been recognized for his ethics and his “fidelity to the law.”

#CaseTrump. 10:20 p.m. This is Judge Juan Merchán, before whom former President Trump will appear on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. in Manhattan, according to reports by MSNBC. Judge Merchán was born in Colombia.

“He is someone who reads every word on every page of every file and every footnote, and then the cases that cite him,” said José A. Fanjul, former assistant district attorney for Manhattan,” for the aforementioned newspaper.

Their media cases

“He is a serious, intelligent and temperate jurist,” said Ron Kuby, a defense attorney, in a chat with the news portal AOL.

“He is not one of those judges who yells at the lawyers. He is characterized as a no-nonsense judge. But he is always in control of the courtroom,” he added.

Kuby, like others in the judicial field, recognize the Colombian for being in front of cases that had media significance. For example, he condemned Anna Gristina, a woman who ran a prostitution ring, focused on services for billionaire men.

Known as ‘Soccer mom madam’, she received a six-month sentence for pleading guilty. Merchán strongly reprimanded her for taking her son when his sentence was read, which inspired a film with the same nickname.

In 2016, the Colombian convicted Gabriel Ureña for carrying weapons and for being a danger to society. The subject’s sister yelled in the middle of the courtroom: “I’m going to kill the judge. I’m going to catch you.”

