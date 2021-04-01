ABU DHABI (Al-Ittihad) – A man was surprised by a strange guest in the back seats of his car in the city of “Place Cruces” in the state of New Mexico, according to several media reports.

The man, who was not named, was shopping at a grocery store, leaving one of his car windows open. When he returned and took his car to return home, he was surprised by a swarm of bees in the back seats of the car.

The man hired the fire service to transport the flock of 15,000 bees. Fortunately, the local fire department hires a man who keeps bees as a secondary activity. Enlist the help of a fireman, a beekeeper, to transport the swarm safely.

Take out the swarm of bees from the car

It is common for bee colonies to split in the spring, and are easier to handle when combined into a single hive.

After the driver tried to act, in vain, with the help of some passers-by to clear the squadron, he was forced to call the emergency number, according to the Las Cruces fire department.