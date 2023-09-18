Again, the physical state of Jorge Salinas worried his fans, many have even come to think that he is sick, because his wife Elizabeth Alvarez shared another family photo where the soap opera actor again worried about seeing less weight.

In the family photo you can see Jorge Salinas with a black outfit, which makes him look much thinner, in addition to a quite tired face, according to Internet users, who have asked him Elizabeth Alvarez if your husband would be suffering from any illness.

Although some fans of Jorge Salinas They assure that the actor I would be losing weight due to a special diet, others are doubtful and have even commented that the Televisa actor He could be hiding an illness, although so far he has not revealed anything.

Jorge Salinas was concerned about this new photo on networks/Instagram

“It seems disrespectful to me that they are making fun of Jorge Salina for his physical condition. Do you know what he is going through?”, “Jorge Salinas like Luis Miguel… taking that medicine that empties their stomach and that is why they They are getting rid of the skinny,” “Jorge Salinas looks very bad, they should take better care of their physique, they are public figures,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the actor rarely talks about his private life, as it is something that he has always tried to take care of above all, since he does not like drama.

