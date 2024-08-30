Ciudad Juarez.- Juan Leonardo GM was sent to preventive detention due to the risks he represented for his ex-wife, with whom he still shared a house but who he allegedly set on fire in a fit of jealousy.

The man was arrested in flagrante delicto after being directly identified by the woman, who was unharmed, following the fire that occurred last Friday night and early Saturday morning in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood.

According to the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), the incident was reported to the 911 emergency number as a house fire at the intersection of Soneto 156 and Salomón Acosta Baylón streets.

A unit from the Fire Department arrived outside the house and managed to contain and extinguish the fire. Immediately after, preventive agents who came to the scene interviewed one of the affected people, who reported that the person responsible for setting fire to her house was her ex-husband, with whom she had an argument due to jealousy.

According to the Secretariat, the police arrested him in an apparent state of intoxication.

He was subsequently brought before the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, which last Monday presented him before a Control Court under criminal case 5256/2024.

GM was brought to trial on the same day, after it waived the deadline provided by the Mexican Constitution to gather evidence to enable its defense.

According to staff at the State Superior Court, GM may seek an agreement to request a conditional suspension of the proceedings.