A man identified as Carlos Daniel T., He was sentenced to 21 years and 6 months in prison upon being found guilty of the crime of murder and attempted murderevents that occurred on October 9, 2013 in the Dale neighborhood of the city of Chihuahua.

The now sentenced man would have shot three people, which caused the death of a woman, while two more were seriously injured.

According to the investigations, Carlos Daniel T., before shooting, threatened victims for allegedly throwing a stone at a pet that had attacked a child.

For the same criminal case, two more men have already been sentenced, who accompanied Carlos Daniel T., and co-participated in the events.