A subject identified as Mauricio He was sentenced to 41 years in prison, once the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM) confirmed his participation in the criminal act of rape to the detriment of a young woman in the municipality of tenancingo.

From the inquiries made by the FGJEM, it was possible to determine that on at least two occasions this individual sexually assaulted the victim, in a building in the aforementioned municipality, in the years 2010 and 2014.

One of the attacks was perpetrated on February 13, 2010, when the victim was 17 years old. On that occasion, the defendant hit the adolescent, the daughter of her sentimental partner, with a partition, and then raped her.

Subsequently, on March 6, 2014, the victim was in the aforementioned property, where this individual entered, who subjected and sexually assaulted her.

Once these facts were reported to the Prosecutor's Office, the corresponding investigation began and evidence was collected, which the Public Ministry Agent provided before a judge, the authority that issued an arrest warrant against him.

This subject after being apprehended was admitted to the Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center in the areawhere the Judicial Authority, after reviewing the evidence collected, provided and presented by the Social Representation, handed down this sentence of conviction for aggravated rape.