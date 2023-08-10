Home page World

The police arrested a German in his hotel in South Tyrol. The 65-year-old businessman is said to have killed a bear on a hunting trip.

Bolzano – A holiday in South Tyrol ends quite abruptly for a German. The Carabinieri struck in a hotel in Rasun Anterselva. The 65-year-old was arrested for killing a bear in Romania. However, the entrepreneur claims to have known nothing about this.

German arrested on holiday in South Tyrol: He is said to have shot bears – probably didn’t notice anything

In Romania, the German was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, reports the Italian newspaper Alto Adige on-line. The businessman is accused of shooting a bear on a 2017 hunting trip. The Italian police executed a European arrest warrant and arrested the 65-year-old. Now he is to face his punishment.

Bear shot: German arrested on vacation in South Tyrol (symbolic photo). © Ronald Wittek/imago

Bear shot dead in Romania – German businessman denies crime

There are said to have been witnesses to the killing of the bear. However, the German claims to have known nothing of all this. He denies the allegations. In addition, he did not know that criminal proceedings had been initiated against him in Romania. The hearing was conducted in his absence. He also did not learn anything about the verdict, which is now final. The deadline for the appeal has now expired, writes Alto Adige.

Bear shot: Imprisonment of more than a year threatens in Romania

In the meantime, lawyers in Bolzano (Italy) have challenged Romania’s extradition request. The Higher Regional Court plans to issue an opinion on this matter on Monday, the news portal knows Südtirolnews.it. A lawyer in Romania was also involved and challenged the verdict because the trial was conducted without the knowledge of the accused. The 65-year-old is therefore under house arrest in accommodation in South Tyrol.

Arrested on vacation in South Tyrol: the court in Bolzano has to decide on the extradition request

The German is said to have been arrested on July 2, 2023, as has apparently only just become known. In the case of an arrest with a European Arrest Warrant (EAW), the country in which the wanted person is arrested must decide within 60 days of the arrest whether the arrest warrant is to be executed European Union to experience. The deadline for a decision on the extradition of the German to Romania expires at the latest at the end of August.

Bears in Europe: Almost 500 brown bears are said to have died in Romania

After a deadly bear attack on a jogger in Italy, a debate is brewing about banning the killing of protected species. Romania has one of the largest bear populations in Europe. According to the Ministry of the Environment, up to 8,000 bears are in the country, especially in the Carpathians. Trophy hunting for the animals has been banned since 2016. But to prevent overpopulation, the Romanian government wants to release more bears to be shot. In recent years it has been 140 bears per year. The number is expected to rise to 426 bears. Animal rights activists are up in arms against the Bucharest plan.

The risk of encountering a bear while hiking is also increasing in the Alpine region: You should never do this if you encounter a bear.