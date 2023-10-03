Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

The then boss of Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael “Mike” in 2007 at the fashion group’s headquarters in New Albany, USA. © IMAGO/Jeff Hinckley/USA TODAY Network

According to a BBC report, the former head of the fashion group Abercrombie & Fitch is said to have used his position of power to coerce young men into sex.

London – Eight men accuse the former boss of the US fashion group Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F), Michael “Mike” Jeffries, and his partner of sexually exploiting them at events. That comes from one Report from the British broadcaster BBC who researched the incidents for around two years.

With the help of an intermediary, the young men were introduced to Jeffries and his partner at events for sexual acts. Some of the alleged victims knew nothing about the purpose of the meetings and were apparently hoping for a contract as a model, according to the BBC.

Research into former Abercrombie boss: Prosecutors examine evidence

The events took place at Michael Jeffries’ residences in New York City in the US, but also at luxury hotels around the world, including London, Marrakech, Paris and Venice, the BBC report said. The young men were paid to take part in the events. Half of the eight alleged victims said they did not know that the events would also involve sex. Rather, it was the hope of a model contract that motivated the men to take part, it said. At the events, however, pressure was put on the men and they were exploited or abused.

The middleman denied the blame to the BBC. The men affected went to these events “with their eyes open” and knew what they were getting into. Two former U.S. prosecutors are calling for an investigation to determine whether sex trafficking charges can be filed after reviewing documents and depositions. Under U.S. law, sex trafficking occurs when an adult is coerced into traveling to another state or country to have sex in exchange for money. No legal action has been taken so far; Jeffries and his partner left a query from the BBC unanswered.

The rise and fall of ex-Abercrombie boss Michael Jeffries

Abercrombie wants to make clothes for attractive young people. © dpa

Michael Jeffries was head of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 to 2014 and helped the company, which was on the verge of bankruptcy when he was taken over, to rise in the US and internationally. In 2000, A&F was the most popular brand among teenagers in the United States. But little by little the problems increased; there were accusations of racism and discrimination lawsuits against the company. In addition, the former CEO’s statements created a controversial image for A&F. “Honestly, we’re after the cool kids,” Jeffries said in an interview with the magazine salon in 2006. “We want the attractive, typical American teenagers with great charisma and lots of friends.”

Are the clothes reserved for certain customers? “Absolutely,” continued the company boss at the time. For a long time, the fashion brand did not sell women’s sizes beyond “L” or 40 in European clothing or 12 in US sizes. For comparison: the average woman in the USA wears a dress size 14. In the USA, resistance to this gradually arose – in some cases there were protests against the fashion brand. The departure of the company boss in 2014 was unusual. How Businessweek reported that Jeffries stopped showing up for work from one day to the next without prior notice.

Abercrombie & Fitch told the BBC that they were “horrified and disgusted” by the current allegations against the ex-CEO. An independent investment has been initiated, according to a statement from the company on the social network Instagram. “We have zero tolerance for any kind of abuse, harassment and discrimination,” the statement continued. The Hollister brand also belongs to the fashion group (bme with dpa).