Daniel Sancho’s lawyer, khun ananassured this Tuesday upon his arrival at the Koh Samui prison (in the south of the country) to visit the Spaniard, in provisional prison for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, that he is “relaxed” and “knows what he did”.

(We recommend: Step by step: this was the murder of Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Daniel Sancho in Thailand)

“I think he’s relaxed. He knows what he did, I have explained the process (…) He wants to plan how to live in here“Anan told a group of journalists who gathered at the entrance to the prison, where Sancho entered the day before, after pleading guilty before a judge on the island to the murder of Arrieta.

(Also: What was the relationship between Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho? This is what friends of the victim say)

This is the first solo meeting between the Spaniard and Anan, hired by the family of Sancho, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, since until yesterday he had been represented by legal counsel.

The lawyer left the prison about an hour and a half later, when he told the media that Sancho “is fine (…). It is his first time in jail.”

(You can read: The young man who agreed to have murdered the Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand speaks)

Anan assured that he could repeat his meeting with Sancho in the coming days, since the Spaniard is in a ten-day isolation period due to covid-19, during which he can only be visited by lawyers.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

After that period, you could receive more visits, also from your family.

“There are many foreigners (in the prison), you can find someone to talk to,” the lawyer added.

(Also read: “I want to return to Spain,” says Daniel Sancho, murderer of Edwin Arrieta, in an interview).

The lawyer stressed that the period of preventive detention, until the start of the trial, can last up to 84 daysin line with what was explained today to EFE by the Koh Samui Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, which specified that Thai legislation contemplates up to seven terms, of twelve days each, for the same.

During this period, the Thai police must finalize the investigation report, and they could call Sancho to testify if they deem it necessary.

(Keep reading: Life imprisonment or death penalty? What’s next for Colombian murderer in Thailand).

Sancho, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of premeditated murder and concealment of evidence of a crime, filed Monday by a Koh Samui provincial court judge, who ordered the young man to be placed in pretrial detention.

The Spaniard had already pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta at the Koh Phangan police station on Saturday.the tourist island near Koh Samui where the alleged crime took place.

(Of interest: Daniel Sancho, who confessed to murdering Edwin Arrieta, is sent to jail.)

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand.

Arrieta was a 44-year-old plastic surgeon from the Colombian town of Lorica, in the department of Córdoba (north).

Sancho, who arrived in Koh Phangan on August 1, met Arrieta there a day later.whom I had known for a while.

Sancho himself reported on the night of Thursday, August 3, that the Colombian had disappeared that morning, and he began to be questioned as a suspect on Friday, to be arrested on Saturday.

EFE