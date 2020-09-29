The Belarusian opponent met with the French president in Lithuania, where she is a refugee, and announced that she would speak to the National Assembly in France.

It is a very symbolic meeting. Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday, September 29 with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, while the result of the presidential election in the country was rejected by part of the international community. They spoke in Vilnius in Lithuania, at the hotel where the French president has been living since Monday, visiting for two days in the Baltic countries.

Framed by an important security device which almost prevents her from speaking, Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa leaves delighted with the meeting. “A wonderful meeting. He is a wonderful person, really involved in the situation in Belarus. He has promised us to do everything possible to promote negotiations in this political crisis”, she tells franceinfo. The interview, and its media coverage, are important for Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa who announces that she will soon speak before the French National Assembly.

In front of about thirty students from Vilnius University, Emmanuel Macron reaffirms the objective he has set for himself: to work for a peaceful transition through mediation involving Russia. “We are going to have a policy of pressure through sanctions and dialogue with Russia because this is not a result that can be obtained without involving President Putin in this phase”, ruled the head of state.

With Russia, the centerpiece in this political crisis, Emmanuel Macron is walking on a ridge line and must give pledges to the opposition Belarusian without offending the powerful Russian neighbor. Vladimir Putin has already denounced at midday “unprecedented external pressures”. Proof that the file is explosive and that the attitude of the Kremlin is unpredictable.

