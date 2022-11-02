“We won a huge vote of confidence from the Israeli people. We are on the cusp of a very big victory,” Netanyahu said, smiling at his supporters at his Likud party’s election campaign headquarters.

His voice was hoarse after weeks of campaigning across the country, vowing to form a “stable national government”, as crowds chanting “Bibi of Israel” boycotted him.

Thanks to the strong performance of his far-right allies, Netanyahu, who is on trial but denies corruption charges, is preparing to return to power, according to polls conducted by Israeli television late Tuesday that projected his four-party bloc to 62 seats in the Knesset. 120 seats.

Less than 18 months after relinquishing power, Netanyahu said he would wait for the actual results of the vote count, with final results expected in the next few days.

Netanyahu’s record 12-year tenure as prime minister ended in June 2021 when centrist Yair Lapid forged an unorthodox coalition that included liberal, right-wing and Arab parties for the first time.

But the fragile alliance collapsed after one year in power.

As the actual results began to emerge, Lapid declined to concede defeat and said he would wait for the final results. Opinion polls late on Tuesday predicted he would win 53-54 seats in the Knesset, well behind Netanyahu.

“People want a different path, they want security, they want strength, not weakness, they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness,” Netanyahu said.

An influential personal election campaign was overshadowed by Netanyahu, whose legal battles have exacerbated the stalemate that has hampered the Israeli political system since 2019 and deepened the division between his supporters and opponents.

Itamar Ben Gvir and his ultra-nationalist list are also poised to be the third largest party in parliament after their recent rise in politics.

Netanyahu is counting on the support of Ben Gvir and the leader of the far-right Bezalel Smotrich.

The prospect of a government that includes Ben Gvir, a former member of the Kach movement, which is on terror watch lists in Israel and the United States and previously convicted of racial incitement, worries allies including Washington.

In an apparent attempt to assuage fears abroad, Netanyahu said the government under his leadership would act responsibly, avoiding “unnecessary adventures” and “expanding the circle of peace.”

However, Netanyahu’s possible return has reinforced Palestinians’ doubts about the possibility of a political solution to the conflict after an election campaign that took place amid months of violence in the occupied West Bank that included raids and clashes on an almost daily basis.