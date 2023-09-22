Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Split

The Shincheonji sect originally comes from South Korea. It now also has a four-digit number of members in Germany. © Lee Jae-Won/IMAGO

The Shincheonji sect promises immortality, but its members experience only military drill and isolation. Nevertheless, the soul catchers are successful.

Munich – Shincheonji originally comes from South Korea. The sect was founded there in 1984 by Man-Hee Lee, who is still the head of the group today and describes himself as “physically immortal”. In a brochure from the Center for Ecumenism, which is provided by Sektenhilfe Berlin, Lee’s mission is described as follows: “He gathers around him a world-exclusive crowd of followers in order to prepare them for the end of the world.”

The sect, which promises its members nothing less than immortality, is also active in Germany. She aggressively recruits members and then isolates them in order to use them entirely for Shincheonji’s work. The Bavarian Radio quotes an informant who reports that members have to proselytize all day long. There is a quasi-military drill. Such active, isolating sects are also called soul catchers.

The Christian sect Shincheonji now has a four-digit number of members in Germany

The members of Shincheonji recruit in pedestrian zones, but also through various facade groups, the brochure from the Ecumenical Center informs. Young people in particular are addressed and initially invited to a harmless event. This could be taking part in a study or survey or offering to take part in a theater group together.

Lee Man Hee founded Shincheonji in 1984. The cult now has members worldwide. © YNA/dpa

Afterwards you will be invited to a Bible course. This is organized by Shincheonji, but this is not clearly communicated. Instead, these courses are directed towards the outside by the various façade groups. New ones are constantly being added to these. According to the Ecumenical Center, Shincheonji communities are currently known in Frankfurt, Berlin, Essen, Stuttgart, Darmstadt, Marburg, Hamburg and Essen.

Shincheonji appeals primarily to young people

Recruited people often only realize very late that they are part of a cult. It is then difficult to exit. However, there are some early signs that you may be dealing with Shincheonji:

After getting to know each other briefly, you will be invited to a Bible course.

The course takes place in a public space or a rented apartment.

The participants are young, international, initially very nice people.

There is no reference to the name of a community/church/organization anywhere.

There is no reference to homepages or flyers.

When asked about this, you receive evasive answers.

At the beginning it looks like a “normal” Bible course, it’s about parables.

However, the book of Revelation quickly plays a major role.

Critical questions are hardly tolerated or are referred to later.

There is a three-part course system, at the end of which you have to take exams.

Everyone has a personal supervisor.

It is said not to tell anyone (not parents, family, friends, or church) about the Bible study.

Source: Brochure “Recommendations for dealing with Shinchonji” from the Ecumenical Center

Cult membership often leads to a loss of contact with family and friends

A cult expert describes Shincheonji to the news magazine The West as “non-transparent, strict and authoritarian”. He warns: “Membership often leads to a break with family and friends, even to quitting your job or dropping out of your studies. You submit to the community 24/7.”

Anyone who suspects that they have become involved in a cult or is worried that friends or relatives may be on the verge of becoming part of such a group can get help from numerous cult advice centers. Because Shincheonji is not the only sect that is active in Germany. Also the integrated community, which was founded by the former Pope Benedict XVI. had a powerful advocate for many years, and the Anastasia movement has supporters in this country. (sp)