She knew that this was her only chance to get out of hell. He entered the bank, in the region of Sobradinho (Brazil), with great fear. He knew that any misstep could end in the worst way, so he stood in front of the cashier, grabbed a ticket and wrote as fast as he could. In her pocket, her phone would not stop vibrating, but this time she did not answer and, trembling, handed that small piece of paper to the clerk. “Domestic violence Can you help me”, was the message that saved the life of this 27-year-old girl.

He had come to the branch (last Monday, March 1) to collect the allocation corresponding to the plan Family Bag, which the State delivers to low-income families. Her partner had accompanied her there so that she could comply with the procedure, but due to the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the man could not enter. The young had those few minutes of freedom, although it was not easy since he watched her from the door and constantly texted her to control her.

On the tiny piece of paper, she even wrote an “X”, a sign officially spread in Brazil to help victims of gender violence, and a final message, essential to portray the seriousness of the case: “He is out there”.

The banker understood the call for help and asked the victim to write down some more information such as phone number and address. “But the woman was afraid of passing the phone and that her partner would answer that call,” the bank told G1. “After she left, I was left wondering how I could help her. We had a little meeting with my colleagues to see what we could do. “

The 40-year-old, who preferred to keep his identity anonymous, noted that

they decided to go to the 13th Police Station, in Sobradinho. But there they did not get the expected answer since eThe officer on duty did not even record the fact.

“He read the piece of paper that the young woman had given me, looked at the newspaper and said that he was from the jurisdiction of Planaltina because the woman lived there. I asked him if he could not contact someone to take the case, but he didn’t give a damn about everything“said the bank employee, who had to make an effort to overcome bureaucratic barriers.

After the rejection, he went to look for another option. She called the Women’s Service Police Station (Deam) to report what happened, but they didn’t hear it either. “A man responded and said that he was supposed to report it in 197, because he had to find out if that was really true. There is a lot of bureaucracy and a lack of empathy.l another day I arrived at the bank totally confused “said the bank employee.

And it was in the same branch where the young woman had delivered the piece of paper, that the man found the necessary help. His partner, the bank operator Juliana Gomes da Silva, brought the solution.

After learning of her colleague’s failed attempts at the Civil Police, Juliana decided to speak with a friend, who is a military police officer from the Planaltina battalion. Now they did get them to pay attention. They sent her photos of the messages the young woman had left: the one asking for help and a second, where the woman agreed to write her home address.

“Because we are in the middle of a pandemic, she could only enter the branch alone. It was the moment when she felt safe and asked for help. He (the attacker) I was calling her all the time to come back quickly “Juliana said.

In the second message, in addition to the address, described how to find the place where the victim was forced to live, giving details such as the color of the gate. There, the woman made a final request: “He is not going to attend to you, so insist. He is going to pretend that he is not at home.”

“From the experience I have, when I read the messages, I already communicated with my friend who works in the Military Police. The victim was short and quick. We were all moved “, said Juliana, who is also the coordinator of the Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA-DF).

After the complaint, military police from the Group for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence (Provid) went to the place indicated in the two notes. Arriving at the address, they discovered that the woman was locked up as a prisoner of her partner.

The team found the woman and her two children: one of 1 year and 7 months and a girl of 5 years. The victim confirmed to the authorities that he had written the note asking for help.

“She confirmed that her husband verbally assaulted her … I realized that I was afraid. It is not that she is a victim of domestic violence as of today, she has been suffering from this suffering for a long time, “said Sérgio Borges.

In 2019, the woman had already reported domestic violence. “Now it is up to the Justice. We did our part. She can receive a measure of protection and, as understood, the judge issues an arrest warrant against her partner, “explained the sergeant.

The woman was transferred with her children to a shelter. According to information from the Secretariat for Women, the victim “She is calm and said she was relieved.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the assailant had not been located. The Civil Police said that “the case is being investigated with the highest priority” and that it will provide all the relevant information.

“This case was very emblematic. The first thing the aggressor did was to prevent the woman from communicating. This victim, having the opportunity to leave home, decided to ask for help and people got the message. This shows how the help of the society is the way “, said the Secretary of the Woman of the Federal District, Ericka Filippelli to the site G1.