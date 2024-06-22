For young people, the professional outlook can be complicated due to the lack of opportunities and well-paid jobs. However, If you have a natural talent, do not hesitate to turn it into a business, just like a young man who was only 19 years old did. who now earns more than US$101,000 a year.

Justin Ellen gave an interview to the media CNBC where he shared how it was that His love of sweets led him to form a successful cake business. with his mother and grandmother.

According to him, during his vacations, to pass the time, he baked cakes, cookies and breads with his family. They weren’t even professionals. They relied on YouTube videos to cook, but soon discovered their talent.

When he finished school, the young man from New Jersey made the decision that college was not for him and that cakes could give you happiness and good income.

This is how he decided to found Everything Just Baker in 2021 and little by little his client base has been growing. She currently sells custom cakes for weddings, birthdays and more.

Although his income depends on his sales, he highlighted that his smallest cake has an average price of US$159 and that The most expensive one he has sold was priced at US$34,000.

All this has allowed it to expand. Today it has a warehouse where it makes its cakes. and has been gaining fame. She even participated in the Netflix reality show Is it a cake?

Yes indeed, He advised that he works practically every day of the weekJust try to take Mondays off to give yourself a rest. But weekends, that is, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, are usually their busiest days. In fact, she makes about six pies a week.

Justin also said that He did not forget his family, but decided to hire them to help him with his business.

He explained that his mother helps him with shopping and preparations, while his father takes care of deliveries and his older sister keeps him up to date on social networks and also designed his website.