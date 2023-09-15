The libertarian candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, accused Pope Francis this Thursday of having an affinity with “murderous communists” and to be on the side of the “bloody dictatorships.”

“The pope plays politically. It has strong political interference. He has also demonstrated a great affinity with dictators like Castro or Maduro. That is, he is on the side of bloody dictatorships,” he said in an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, published on X (formerly Twitter).

Carlson is one of the most influential figures on the American right and from his program “Fox News Tonight” he echoed falsehoods and conspiracy theories for years.

In SpanishMilei reiterated that the pontiff does not condemn “the murderous communists”: “He is quite condescending with them and he is also condescending with the Venezuelan dictatorship, with all those on the left, even when they are real criminals, which is a problem.”

“But also – he said – he is someone who considers social justice a central element of his vision, and that is very complicated.” Complicated, she added, because social justice is “stealing the fruit of one person’s labor and giving it to another.”

Milei’s criticism of Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the past caused a group of priests from popular neighborhoods of Buenos Aires to celebrate a mass in reparation this month. Until now he had described him as the “representative of the evil one on Earth, occupying the throne of the house of God,” and this Thursday he raised his tone.

The meeting with Carlson took place in Buenos Aires and in it the Argentine candidate said he was convinced of what he was doing: “Life without freedom is not worth living,” he said.

Milei attributed his popularity to having been a soccer player, rock singer and economist. A combination, in his opinion, “attractive in terms of television product” and that has added to the fact that Argentina “basically is a country that has been embracing socialist ideas for 100 years and the natural rebellion of the system was to be liberal.”

The presidential candidate of the La Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei.

The candidate criticized the dogma that “where there is a need, a right is born”, “because the needs are infinite and someone has to pay for the rights and the resources are finite”, and pointed out that “Every state action generates greater damage than what it seeks to correct.”

Carlson considered that Argentina is now a “desperate” country and said he would sit in front of Milei to see if all the criticisms are true. received in the West by, among others, media such as The New York Times: “It didn’t seem very radical, but judge for yourself,” he tells his audience about him.

In the 33-minute program, the libertarian candidate outlined his ideology and also offered advice to fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump (2017-2022), who in 2024 intends to reach the White House again.

“Let him continue with his fight against socialism because he is one of the few who fully understood that the fight is against socialism, that the generation of wealth comes from the private sector. The State does not create wealth, it destroys it,” he stressed.

Milei became the politician with the most support in the August primaries from among the candidates to preside over Argentina.

Javier Milei this Sunday.

His party won with 30.17% of the votes, followed by the main opposition coalition, Together for Change (center-right), with 28.25%, and the ruling Union for the Homeland (Peronist), with 27. fifteen %.

“I know that there are many people praying for me. I feel good,” he said this Thursday, emphasizing that Socialism, in his opinion, “is always and everywhere a violent, murderous and impoverishing phenomenon.”

