During the episode of Temptation Island, further reports about Lino emerged. Will they be ignored by the person directly concerned in the second episode?

Very fresh news, a report regarding this has emerged Linenone of the participants of Temptation Islandand it would concern information that he would have stated and that does not correspond to the truth. In short, from the report it would seem to understand that there is something to hide. Understandable? We do not know, but certainly the report can be considered reliable compared to Lino’s “half-truths”.

There report would concern his daily work. But what do we know about the participant of Temptation Island? So far, Lino and Alessia have been at the center of attention since the first episode of the reality show that focuses on relationships and “tensions”. The two began to argue even before entering the village of Temptation Island and, after a few hours, Alessia requested a bonfire of confrontation, which Lino wanted to refuse.

During the bonfire with the other girlfriends, Alessia saw three videos in which Lino tried to get closer to the temptress Maika. This could do nothing but destroy her emotionally, leading her to cry and to express her desire, having reached her exasperation, to return to her house: “I will ask him to confront her continuously until she accepts”.

The couple, moreover, participated in the Mediaset program with the intention of resolving their trust issues: “I wrote to Temptation because I don’t trust him. I think he’s cheating on me and I’m tired of chasing an immature boy.” During the episode, further reports about Lino also emerged, including one regarding his work.

In the presentation video broadcast on Canale 5, it is stated that Lino works as a barber, as the participant of Temptation Island. However, a follower of Deianira Marzano stated differently: “He is a rider for Glovo, everyone knows him at McDonald’s in Fuorigrotta.” We really don’t know what is true in these statements, especially why Lino would have decided to lie about this aspect of his life. The response to these rumors remains to be seen. We will soon discover the developments on the story and hopefully there will be fewer doubts for the second episode.