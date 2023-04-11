The so-called clan of Los Suecos, made up according to the police of three young people born in the Swedish city of Malmö and a fourth in Copenhagen (Denmark), sat down for the first time on Tuesday in the defendant’s dock. They have done so almost five years after the crimes for which he is accused: the murder of David Ávila, Maradonaand Sofian Mohamed, the Zocato, in 2018 on the Costa del Sol. They are the brothers Amir and Fahkry Mekky and Karim and Ahmed Abdul Karim, whose defenses have assured that they have no relationship with the events and that the extensive police investigation has not obtained sufficient evidence to support the accusation “which is a mere incriminating thesis created by the police.” The four face a reviewable permanent prison at the request of the prosecution, although their lawyers argue that they could reach 54 years at most when the crime of criminal organization is withdrawn. There are four other defendants for collaborating in the events while a ninth defendant – a partner of one of them – has had the accusation withdrawn.

With some delay and special media attention, with professionals arriving from Sweden to follow the trial, the first session of the thirty that will extend the process until the end of May has begun, when the popular jury is expected to give its verdict. The special anti-drug prosecutor of Marbella, Carlos Tejada, explained during his speech that, from his point of view, the situation is clear. That both murders stem from an organized plan and that on both occasions Ahmed Abdul Karim is the material author of the shots, something that the police are not so clear about because they do identify him in one of the cases but not in the other. The police hypothesis considers that the Zocato commissioned Los Suecos to murder Maradona for a debt related to drug trafficking, but that later he did not pay the hitmen and they “unilaterally” killed him. It is something that the defenses deny. In their writings, they all emphasize that the defendants traveled to Marbella to escape a violent environment and work – they assure that one of them set up a restaurant – and that they have no relationship with the facts prosecuted. “These are very serious events, but their perpetrators are not in this room,” said Gonzalo Boyé, Amir Mekky’s lawyer.

In his speech, Tejada summarized the case, emphasizing that the four main defendants organized to commit the two crimes. In the first, the death of David Ávila Ramos on May 12, 2018, he recalled that the victim received five “quite accurate” shots that ended his life practically on the spot and minutes after leaving the communion of the son of him He believes that the motorcyclist who shot is Ahmed Abdul Karim, who then fled on a motorbike “because he is a super ideal way to escape” with ease to the apartment that the alleged hitmen had rented in Estepona. The public representative also considers that the acquisition of said vehicle in Germany for “more than 6,000 euros” and its subsequent transfer inside a rented van “for another 5,000 euros” to Marbella “was done as a maneuver to hide the transport of the motorcycle”. For those who participated in this process – two men and a Swedish woman – he asks for 12 years in prison for the crime of murder.

In the second case, that of the murder of Sofian Mohamed, the prosecution ensures that it can prove that the four members of the gang are related to the events and that they planned everything. Thus, while Amir Mekky had dinner with Mohamed in Puerto Banús, Tejada assures that Ahmed Abdul Karim traveled on his bicycle to the house of his victim. He crouched in some bins to wait for his return, and when he did, she shot him. “He was struck down,” says the prosecutor, who recalls that while fleeing from him, the alleged hitman pointed his pistol at the security guards who stopped him and then fell to the ground.

The popular accusation, exercised by the family of Sofian Mohamed, points in the same line. “There was a preconceived plan and the way to act in both cases is the same,” said the lawyer who represents them, Juan Urbaneja. The lawyer has assured that the previous friendship of his client with Mekky made him have confidence in that meeting in Puerto Banús and has highlighted “the cold blood” with which he was riddled with bullets -he received nine shots- in the early morning of August 20 of 2018. “The police, by pulling video surveillance cameras, see that there was an attempt the day before,” the lawyer insisted to highlight the prior planning of the events. “The reason? We do not know. My client, for no apparent reason, was murdered by these gentlemen”, pointed out Urbaneja, who also requests a reviewable permanent prison for the four main defendants in the case, whom he has defined as “people who know what they are doing, who are dedicated to this type of crimes, which are hitmen”.

“Do business here”

The defense lawyer Amir Mekky, considered the ringleader of the clan, is Gonzalo Boyé, who previously represented the former Catalan president who fled from the Spanish Justice Carles Puigdemont or the well-known drug trafficker José Ramón Prado Bugallo (Sito Miñanco) among others. He has been the only one who has had the opportunity to speak to the popular jury this morning, since his long intervention ran out of time and the rest of the lawyers will have his turn tomorrow. Boyé has drawn Mekky —of Palestinian parents and born in Denmark, a nationality he bears in his passport— as a son of refugees who grew up in a marginalized environment in Malmö (Sweden) where he grew up. “He is not an angel, of course, without a doubt he is not. But he is not a murderer”, he stated, to later emphasize that the Dane trafficked in hashish “in his day” and that after some problems in Swedish territory he decided to travel to Spain “in case he could do business here”.

The lawyer believes that the police hypothesis that emerged from the investigation “is distorted by the lack of evidence” and has also argued that both deaths are not related, but that they are two independent reckonings. Fundamentally because, he affirms, the two victims were allegedly engaged in different drug trafficking: Maradona to cocaine and the Zocato to hashish “and they are two totally different worlds”. Boyé has stressed that there is no evidence to locate his client at the scene of the crime “she was miles away as a Snapchat video shows” and that she did not have traces of gunpowder either. Likewise, he has assured that Mekky’s dinner with the victim was not the first and that they had already seen each other on other occasions: “They were looking at the possibility of doing business of their own.” The defenses of the rest of the defendants have also denied the facts and underlined that the participation of all of them is a “mere incriminating thesis created by the police.”