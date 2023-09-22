He is classified as one of the most dangerous men in Venezuela.

Héctor Guerrero Flores, better known as “Niño Guerrero”, is the leader of the Aragua Train, the largest organized crime group in the country and one of the most important in Latin America.

Its center of operations was the Tocorón prison, located about 140 kilometers southwest of Caracas, which this Wednesday was intervened by thousands of police and military in order to dismantle the criminal gangs.

The Venezuelan authorities assured that they managed to take full control of the prison, however, they did not specify what happened to the leaders of the criminal organization.

In this way, until now there is no official information about the whereabouts of the “Warrior Boy”, only speculation that suggests that he managed to escape from the premises before the raid.

“They captured a population where there was no resistance. We have information that says that the ‘pranes’ (name given to the leaders of prison gangs in Venezuela) had escaped days ago,” Humberto Prado, director of the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP).

However, the Venezuelan government said that the operation successfully dismantled the criminal network.

“We have prevented a massive escape and we have controlled all those deprived of liberty and we have also captured some people with weapons,” said the Minister for Interior Relations, Remigio Ceballos.

For his part, through his Twitter account, President Nicolás Maduro congratulated the troops in charge of the intervention and added: “We are going towards a Venezuela free of criminal gangs!”

But who is “Niño Guerrero”, the Venezuelan who has become one of the best-known criminals in the region?

origins

Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores was born and raised in Maracay, capital of the state of Aragua, in the central region of Venezuela.

According to public reports from the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela, he began to delve into crime in the early 2000s.

In 2005, he was accused of shooting a police officer who later died.

The authorities arrested him in 2010, when he first entered the Tocorón prison, on charges of drug trafficking, homicide and robbery.

Two years later, however, he managed to escape, again committing various crimes that led him to be one of the most wanted criminals in Venezuela.

He was recaptured in 2013 and transferred again to the Tocorón prison.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the crimes of homicide, drug trafficking, identity theft and concealment of weapons of war, among other charges.

Expansion of the Aragua Train

But being in prison did not mean that the “Warrior Boy” abandoned his life of crime.

Quite the opposite.

It was from Tocorón that he built his power, becoming the most important “pran” in the country.

“When he entered prison again, in 2013, the Aragua Train was still small, it was limited to Tocorón. But based on his leadership, it began to grow and strengthen,” Luis Izquiel, criminal lawyer and professor of criminology at the Central University of Venezuela, tells BBC Mundo.

Izquiel explains that first he took over a neighborhood in the state of Aragua, called San Vicente, turning it into his “criminal fiefdom.”

Then, the lawyer adds, he ventured into other states, “dominating an illegal mine in the state of Bolívar, and also a drug trafficking corridor to Trinidad and Tobago, located in the north.”

Then the process of internationalization of the Aragua Train began, first to Colombia and then to other Latin American countries – among them, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and Panama -, following the migratory route of Venezuelans.

“He was the one who led that expansion to the rest of Latin America. It was under his leadership that this criminal gang became what it is today,” indicates Izquiel.

It is believed that the Aragua Train currently handles more than 4 thousand people throughout the region.

To operate, the “Niño Guerrero” surrounds himself with his closest circle made up of his brother Cheison Rover Guerrero, and his brother-in-law, Neomar Antonio Aldana, among others.

According to the investigation of Venezuelan journalist and researcher Ronna Rísquez, the criminal gang managed to expand its sources of income through a portfolio of at least 20 crimes, including extortion, kidnapping, robbery, fraud, illegal gold mining and scrap metal smuggling. , as well as homicides and hitmen, drug trafficking and money laundering, human trafficking, migrant trafficking and the sale of weapons to other criminal groups in the region.

Tocorón Prison

But how did “Niño Guerrero” manage to expand his illicit business from prison?

“To answer that question, you have to understand that the Tocorón prison was not a normal prison, even by Latin American standards,” says Luis Izquiel.

The lawyer refers to the particular characteristics of this prison.

And Tocorón had a nightclub, swimming pool, playground, casino, restaurants with terraces, bars, liquor stores, ATMs and even a zoo that exhibited jaguars, pumas and ostriches… privileges that were financed with money obtained from criminal activities.

According to Humberto Prado, the “Warrior Boy” lived “like a king.”

“He was in the confinement area but with an entire floor just for him and with all the comforts and luxuries of a person who is not in prison… Double beds, plasma televisions, sound systems. He even had his own custody of it and no one could enter that floor without his permission,” explains the director of the OVP.

In this way, contrary to what one might think, prison constituted a kind of protection for him.

“The prison guaranteed him security due to the entire inmate population he managed.

Leaving there, he is more exposed, not only to being captured but to being killed,” says Prado.

Luis Izquiel affirms that part of this protection is explained because he had no “rivals” within the prison.

“The normal thing is that within the prisons there are internal disputes, kinds of coups d’état are carried out to overthrow the rule of a ‘pran’. But the ‘Warrior Boy’ had no prisoners to compete with him for leadership,” he says.

Humberto Prado indicates that, to maintain order inside the prison, the leader collected a kind of “tax” – of around US$15 per week – from the rest of the inmates.

“And those who did not pay that tax were shot in the hands, in the ankles, some were even decapitated. It was an extremely serious situation,” says the director of the OVP.

After the prison intervention, Minister Ceballos acknowledged that “crime reigned” in the prison. In addition, he specified that tunnels to the outside were discovered.

According to Izquiel and Prado, “Niño Guerrero” cultivates a low profile.

“People who entered Tocorón could not do so with cameras because he did not accept any type of public appearance. In fact, it is difficult to know what his current appearance is because there are no recent photographs. That helps him go unnoticed,” explains Izquiel.

“There was a rule: when he went out, no person could have a phone. For this reason, there are very few photos of him,” adds Prado.

Where is the ‘Warrior Boy’?

According to the Minister of Interior Relations of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos, after the intervention of the military, the Tocorón prison will undergo a restructuring process and will be “completely vacated.”

But for Humberto Prado, although it was an important security deployment, the raid was not successful.

“A success would have been the capture of the ‘Warrior Boy’ and his people. They have always acted in complicity with the authorities,” he says.

Thus, the director of OVP affirms that, as long as the real whereabouts of the gang leader are not known, the operations of the Aragua Train will continue.

Luis Izquiel has a similar view.

“So far, there is no information about the most important thing: what was the fate of the ‘Warrior Boy’.”

“This is a very serious situation, first because of its high danger, but second because it does not only concern Venezuela. All Latin American countries must raise their alert,” he concludes.

