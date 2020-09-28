Highlights: TV anchor said, Purushottam Sharma is our father figure, son calls us

Female anchor complains against Purushottam Sharma and his son

Shahpura police engaged in investigation after complaint by anchor

Purushottam Sharma’s wife had made a video of her husband in the female anchor flat

Bhopal

IPS Purushottam Sharma’s wife caught him in the flat of a female news anchor. Sharma’s wife made a female anchor and her husband video and put it on social media. Now the TV news anchor has also complained to the police against Sharma’s wife and son. At the same time, the news anchor has said that Sharma is my father, he calls me son. Sharma’s wife has maligned me.

In fact, the wife of Purshottam Sharma, a 1986 batch IPS officer, caught him while sitting at the female anchor flat. The wife alleges that Sharma has an affair with the anchor. The video was made viral by Sharma’s wife on social media. After this, Purushottam Sharma had beaten his wife. Purushottam Sharma has been removed from the post after the video of the beating went viral. Along with this, they have been asked to reply till 5 pm. Meanwhile, the TV news anchor has complained to the police about Sharma’s wife and son.

IPS Purushottam Sharma Viral Video: I caught up with another woman, then IPS Purushottam Sharma started beating her wife.

What is in the complaint

The woman has written that I am a senior anchor in a news channel. I live in a society in Trilanga area. My son also lives with me. I am from a prestigious and elite family. Due to journalism, I keep on meeting officials and leaders. On September 27, around 7 pm, DG Purushottam Sharma’s call came to me. He said that I am near your house, after that I invited him over tea. DG Saab is my father. As soon as he came to my house, I put tea and breakfast for him. After this, his wife reached my house. He played the doorbell and forcibly entered my room. DG Sahab told that she is his wife. Then I also asked him to sit down and ask him for tea, but he and DG Saab heard me in front of me.

Home department sent notice to IPS Purshottam Sharma ‘caught’ in girlfriend’s flat, may be suspended

Wife started asking

The female anchor said that after the hearing, DG Saab left my house. But his wife stayed at my house and kept answering questions in an unnecessary way and he also forcefully made a video recording of my bedroom. After that his son Parth Sharma has made unwarranted allegations by putting the video on social media.

Purshottam Sharma is fatherly

The TV anchor has said that as he is being presented, there is nothing like that. DG Saab is my father figure and he talks to me only son and son. I had no idea that his visit to my home to drink tea would become such a big event. That video of mine is being misrepresented and promoted on social media. Due to which my honor and privacy is being violated.

Purushottam Sharma Viral Video: IPS beaten up by wife at girlfriend’s house, watch new video

Job at stake

Anchor has also said that my institute, in which I have been working since the first day, has also asked for clarification from me. My career, my job is at stake. My family and my life have also come under mental depression with this one video.