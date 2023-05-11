Millionaires won this Wednesday on and off the field. The ambassador team, leader of Colombian soccer, defeated Alianza Petrolera 3-1 in a match in which the Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas shone, but The great figure was Miguel Ángel, the fan who promoted the team’s victory with his presence, a few hours before the euthanasia procedure scheduled for him was carried out in advance.

(In context: The nice gesture of the Millionaires squad with a fan who will have his euthanasia).

Miguel Ángel, the Millonarios fan who will be euthanized

Macalister said that he already knew Miguel Ángel. The players were quite moved by his visit.

In the run-up to this Wednesday’s commitment, before some set their sights on the spasm that the starting goalkeeper Álvaro Montero would have suffered, Miguel Ángel made his entrance to the dressing room of Millonarios.

The young fan came to El Campín, as on so many occasions, but instead of going directly to the stands, he went first to fulfill his dream of meeting the players on the squad.

Loaded with illusion, and accompanied by his family, Miguel, diagnosed with a terminal illness, received a warm greeting from all the Millonarios players, who were moved by his presence.

The presence of the fan and his family was possible thanks to the management of Paola Molano, an ambassador fan who was a cheerleader for the team and who today lives the feeling of football from the stands.

(Also: the emotional words of Mackalister Silva about the fan who will receive euthanasia).

After establishing contact with the Millonarios marketing area, Miguel was able to be close to all the players. He already knew a few of them, because in 2019 he had had the opportunity to share with them in another match, according to the team captain, Mackalister Silva.

In fact, before the ball rolled, Silva was in charge of launching the battle cry in honor of Miguel Ángelas recounted by Juan Pablo Vargas.



“It was a very hard moment in the dressing room. We were all silent, nobody wanted to say a word. It’s difficult to see a person like that and more because of what they told us was going to happen to him. Mackalister said we should play the game for him, his last game, he’s going to see us and dedicate this game to him: ‘If he’s going to leave us, let him leave us happy’ But it was a difficult time and meeting a person like that gives you a lot of encouragement to face the day to day because sometimes one complains about little things and starts crying and that left us with a pretty big message”said the Costa Rican, author of two goals in the game this Wednesday.

Take a minute and 15 seconds to listen to Juan Pablo Vargas talking about how they lived Miguel Ángel’s visit in the dressing room of Millonarios and the reflections that that moment left behind. “Sometimes one complains about little things”…🥹❤️‍🩹 🎥: @Dimayor https://t.co/tyaG1tDXJL pic.twitter.com/0cPY9TX7RV — Theo González Castaño (@Theo_Gonzalez) May 11, 2023

the power of soccer

Leonardo Castro celebrates the 2-1 partial for Millonarios. See also Heartfelt message from the sister of a skater who requested euthanasia: "A little light" Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

In the midst of the emotional messages that the story of Michelangelo has inspired, the impact of football on the fans has been highlighted.

“We were moved by that visit; she moved us a lot, obviously because of the situation he has. Thank you for this moment that makes us live, the reality of what is our day-to-day life”rescued Jorge Arias, defender of the team, in the mixed zone.

Regarding the details of Miguel’s situation, his family asked that his decision not to share more information be respected.

“Now we must put Miguel in our prayers and respect the difficult time that is coming for his loved ones”Paola Molano pointed out, in a letter that reminded many that football goes beyond a game.

