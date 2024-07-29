Orbelín Pineda is the protagonist of one of the soap operas of the Liga MX transfer market. The AEK Athens midfielder intends to return to Mexican soccer and wear the Monterrey jersey, however, the board of the Albiazul team has not made an offer that would convince the Greeks to release one of their stars.
According to a report by journalist César Luis Merlo, AEK rejected the second offer made by the Monterrey board, considering it insufficient. This information indicates that Rayados had offered around 7.5 million dollars for the Guerrero-born player.
Mario Villarreal, Pineda’s agent, told journalist Gibrán Araige of the TUDN network that he has been in Greece for a couple of weeks trying to unblock the operation and trying to find an agreement between the clubs. The ‘Maguito’ would seek to return to play in Mexico for “personal reasons,” said his agent.
Pineda’s representative said that they are living in an “uncomfortable situation” as AEK Athens would be looking for a good remuneration for their player after having made a large investment in him a couple of seasons ago.
Pineda is not being considered by Matías Almeyda at the start of this season. The Mexican midfielder has reportedly informed the coach and his teammates of his intention to leave the club.
“That’s why it’s so difficult and painful for him to have to openly ask for his transfer to Mexican football. But he chooses to be honest with the board, with Matías, with his teammates and above all with the fans, even though this is the most difficult path for him,” said his agent.
Pineda has reportedly asked his board for “facilities” to return to Mexico, but it seems that the issue is clear: if Monterrey does not increase its offer, ‘Orbe’ will remain in Athens.
