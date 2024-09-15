The New York Fashion Week ended this Wednesday, September 11, after delighting its niche with unique designs and new faces for seven consecutive days. One of the recent discoveries was A queer model originally from Venezuela, who came to ‘The Big Apple’ in search of new opportunities.

According to the criteria of

It is about Michell Stella, The star of the fashion show by designer Ágatha Ruiz de la PradaThe non-binary youth emigrated to the United States to fulfill their dreams, although at first it was difficult due to the high costs of living, with three jobs at the same time to be able to pay the bills, including dishwasher and kitchen assistant.

A story of overcoming and perseverance

Despite the difficulties, she never gave up on her dream of working as a model. She began uploading content on her social networks, Becoming a Fashion Influencer on Instagrama social network where she has more than 40 thousand followers. However, her professional career took off when A talent scout discovered her potential while filming a video in Times Squareaccording to an interview with Univision.

Since then, the 21-year-old star She debuted this Monday, September 9th at Fashion Week, walking for the Spanish designer PradaIn an emotional Instagram post, Michell recalled:

“I still remember that child from ten years ago who glided through life in skirts, my neighbor’s heels and red lipstick, hiding in my room while I looked at myself in the mirror and dreamed of being a model in vibrant New York“.

They became the first non-binary model to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week. Photo:Instagram (@michells09) Share

“Ten years later, that boy who once felt out of place has transformed every difficulty into an unbreakable strength. Today, Michell has arrived in New York, and has become the first non-binary model to wear the creations of one of the best in the world“, he added, referring to de la Prada.