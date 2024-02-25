A young Latino residing in the United States He shared a video on his TikTok account in which he showed the amount of money he was paid for a three-hour job in the cold winter. This involved chopping and stacking firewood, and was filled with comments comparing earnings in other countries.

Originally from Guatemala, the young man came to the United States to work and progress, as shown in the different videos he publishes daily on his account @jacinto_c15 on TikTok, which has more than 4,000 followers and 130,000 likes.

In the images titled “Working little in the United States“, the young man shows a first part of the job in which you cut pieces of firewood in half using a special machine for the purpose. “These days we don't work much, but at least they gave us three hours of work,” he comments in the video.

After chopping firewood, share images of the logs stacked on top of each other, so the second part of the work included gathering them and leaving them organized in a warehouse. About the end, the Latin He opens an envelope and shows the US$160 he earned for just three hours of work.

The impact of TikTok on your work in the United States

When uploading the video to his account, the young man received multiple comments, admiring the payment received and comparing it with salaries in different countries. A user who is dedicated to the gastronomic area commented that in Mexico he earns that amount in 15 days of work. In Argentina, for example, the money he earned amounts to around $160,000, half of an average salary, according to information from the Glassdoor portal. Notably In the United States the cost of living is vastly higher than in many Latin American countries..

According to a study by personal finance website Go Banking Rates published in 2023, in a tourist state like New York, living comfortably costs around US$73,226 per month, while in Washington it drops to US$65,640. On the other hand, states located in the south of the country, such as Texas, require approximately US$50,497.