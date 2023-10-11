After Almost a year after settling in the United States, a young Guatemalan shared the reality of the “American dream” on TikTok and what your experience has been like living and working in that country. The emotional video titled “Things you need to know about the US from my perspective” went viral and accumulated more than 1,500,000 views, as well as hundreds of comments, in which people shared their own anecdotes as migrants.

User @oscarmorataya6.9 shared a montage of photographs showing his work in the construction industry, as well as suburban landscapes and urban parking lots. In the images he presents a series of reflections on the number of hours one has to work, the cost of living and how complex this situation can be. “From the moment you arrive you know that you come to suffer, everything to get ahead”described the migrant.

“Here life is a routine: wake up early, make yourself a lunch, get home from work, make yourself something to eat, take a bath, spend an hour on your cell phone and go to sleep. Yes, you make money, but you also pay rent, food, bills, gas, etc. AND Here you earn dollars, but remember: you also spend them. The people you see with luxury cars, trucks, etc., are because they have these debts and thus live for years to pay them,” revealed the young man who lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

For Óscar, who has been living in the US for a year, “The American dream is nothing more than working every day.” See also Year-on-year inflation in Chile continues to rise and reaches 13.1% in July

“Routine consumes you,” the young man says about his experience living in the US.

In his reflection on the realities of the “American dream,” Óscar also talks about the distances that have to be traveled. “Having a car here is super essential, jobs are usually retired and, apart from that, (you need it) to do your errands,” he explained.

Furthermore, it reveals that the cost of living is so high that you cannot miss work, even due to illness. This custom has strong consequences on people’s emotional health, according to the young man, who says: “The routine consumes you too much, because you do not feel in your comfort zone, you miss your peopleto your old lifestyle.”

From his perspective, there is no comparison between living in the US and his home country: “The American dream is nothing more than working every day and enjoy little of this gift from God called ‘life’. To make money, the fundamental thing is to be organized and responsible, if not, otherwise, you won’t make anything.”

Migrants reflect on how they have lived the “American dream”



In the comments of the TikTok video, people shared their own experiences and gave their opinions on Oscar’s reflections. “I don’t think the same, In the country of origin, the same thing is done for less money. The only bad thing is being away from your family, but being there legally is great,” wrote one user.

“I understand you perfectly. There is something that I have always been told: your experience is not going to be the same as other people’s, so it is okay to not agree with all of this,” said one user. “I still don’t understand why people continue to believe that going to the US would be synonymous with ‘going for a walk’,” wrote one young man, while another refuted: “I emigrated and it was the best, I don’t miss anyone and I feel good. Make new friends, go to the gym, learn English and get on with your life.”